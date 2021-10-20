Seven veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60124 during 2021

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Monday by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient orders, saying the arrangements violated a state law banning operators from contracting for services “directly related to the cultivation, processing and dispensing” of cannabis. But Seattle-based Leafly Holdings argued that it is not engaging in activity related to the dispensing of cannabis products because the company does not accept...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO