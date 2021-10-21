CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can The Major Indices Clear Their Pivotal Resistance Levels?

Cover picture for the articleBoth the S&P 500 via SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) and the Dow (DIA) are poised to hit new highs, while the NASDAQ 100's (QQQ) and the small-cap index Russell 2000—iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) have a bit more territory to clear. The above chart shows pivotal areas to clear...

