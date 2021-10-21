CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer...

AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
MARKETS
NWI.com

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high

Asian shares were mixed Friday after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. An official newspaper, the Securities Times, said China Evergrande Group made an overdue bond payment on Friday....
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, All Eyes on China Evergrande as Stocks Resume Trading

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with investors keeping an eye on China Evergrande Group (HK:3333), corporate earnings, and elevated inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.35%. In Australia, the ASX 200...
STOCKS
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
AFP

Beijing set for 100-day Olympic countdown but boycott calls, virus weigh

Beijing marks 100 days until the Winter Olympics on Wednesday but preparations for the Games have been overshadowed by boycott calls and a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China. The Chinese capital in February will become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games and last week welcomed the Olympic flame with a low-key ceremony as the main event swings into view. There was no sign of dissent in strictly controlled China, but the flame-lighting ceremony in Greece was disrupted by a small number of activists who brandished a Tibetan flag and a banner saying "no genocide". Organisers have given no details about how they plan to mark the 100 days and any festivities look set to be small, with Chinese authorities rushing to stamp out a virus outbreak in their pursuit of a zero-cases policy.
SPORTS
Register Citizen

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters . Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
The Independent

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its LeaveHomeSafe app in government premises to record the coming and going of visitors. It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics. Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
CHINA
The Independent

Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.We are on the cusp of a recoveryJohn Holland-Kaye, HeathrowSome 10.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in the first nine months of the year, compared with 19.0 million during the same period in 2020.Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world

When the sales pitch for a free trade agreement is that “British consumers will enjoy more affordable Marlborough sauvignon blanc, mānuka honey and kiwifruit, while Kiwis enjoy the benefit from cheaper gin, chocolate, clothing and buses”, you know this is hardly the deal of the century. Indeed, the New Zealand-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) announced last Thursday would cause barely a blip on the radar of either country’s GDP – in New Zealand’s case, using the most optimistic projections, less than 0.3% of GDP in 15 years’ time. Of course, there is more to it than that. Notably, it will...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC

