CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Monolayer Mott insulator resistant to stimuli such as heat and light

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Superconductivity — where electrical resistance drops and current continues without power — is a unique property used to enable MRI machines and particle accelerators, but its temperature-based restrictions have limited applications. Superconductivity commences at temperatures well below freezing, but as temperatures increase, the electrical resistance suddenly returns and can...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

In an Astonishing Feat, Astronomers Present Evidence of an Extra-Galactic Planet

In a galaxy 31 million light-years away, astronomers believe they have just found evidence of a planet. After a painstaking research effort combing through thousands of signals, a team led by Rosanne Di Stefano of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has determined that a huge dip in X-ray light from the Whirlpool Galaxy is best explained by an extragalactic planet. The researchers have dubbed this extroplanet M51-ULS-1b, and its discovery could change the way we look for planets outside the Solar System – in the Milky Way, and beyond. "We feel privileged to have been able to contribute this piece of...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mott Insulator#Nature Communications#Stimuli#Mri#Superconductivity#Wpi Aimr#Tohoku University#Coulomb
ScienceAlert

Jaw-Dropping Direct Image Shows a Baby Exoplanet Over 400 Light-Years Away

Just over 400 light-years away, a baby exoplanet is making its way into the Universe. This, in itself, is not so unusual. We've detected thousands of exoplanets – planets outside the Solar System. Presumably they all had to be newborn at some point too. What makes this exoplanet special is that astronomers obtained a direct image of it – an almost vanishingly rare feat. It's named 2M0437b, and it's one of the youngest exoplanets for which we have ever obtained a direct image. This could give us a new window into the planet formation process, which in turn could help us understand how the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Researchers discover new way to generate light through use of pre-existing defects in semiconductor materials

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Low Energy Electronic Systems (LEES) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, together with collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have discovered a new method of generating long-wavelength (red, orange, and yellow) light through the use of intrinsic defects in semiconducting materials, with potential applications as direct light emitters in commercial light sources and displays. This technology would be an improvement on current methods, which use phosphors, for instance, to convert one colour of light to another.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Nature.com

Higher-order topological Mott insulator on the pyrochlore lattice

We provide the first unbiased evidence for a higher-order topological Mott insulator in three dimensions by numerically exact quantum Monte Carlo simulations. This insulating phase is adiabatically connected to a third-order topological insulator in the noninteracting limit, which features gapless modes around the corners of the pyrochlore lattice and is characterized by a \({\mathbb {Z}}_{4}\) spin-Berry phase. The difference between the correlated and non-correlated topological phases is that in the former phase the gapless corner modes emerge only in spin excitations being Mott-like. We also show that the topological phase transition from the third-order topological Mott insulator to the usual Mott insulator occurs when the bulk spin gap solely closes.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Mechanistic insight into the chemical treatments of monolayer transition metal disulfides for photoluminescence enhancement

There is a growing interest in obtaining high quality monolayer transition metal disulfides for optoelectronic applications. Surface treatments using a range of chemicals have proven effective to improve the photoluminescence yield of these materials. However, the underlying mechanism for the photoluminescence enhancement is not clear, which prevents a rational design of passivation strategies. Here, a simple and effective approach to significantly enhance the photoluminescence is demonstrated by using a family of cation donors, which we show to be much more effective than commonly used p-dopants. We develop a detailed mechanistic picture for the action of these cation donors and demonstrate that one of them, bis(trifluoromethane)sulfonimide lithium salt (Li-TFSI), enhances the photoluminescence of both MoS2 and WS2 to a level double that of the currently best performing super-acid trifluoromethanesulfonimide (H-TFSI) treatment. In addition, the ionic salts used in our treatments are compatible with greener solvents and are easier to handle than super-acids, providing the possibility of performing treatments during device fabrication. This work sets up rational selection rules for ionic chemicals to passivate transition metal disulfides and increases their potential in practical optoelectronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Nanotwinned titanium forges path to sustainable manufacturing

(Nanowerk News) Titanium is strong and lightweight, boasting the highest strength to weight ratio of any structural metal. But processing it while maintaining a good balance of strength and ductility – the ability of a metal to be drawn out without breaking – is challenging and expensive. As a result, titanium has been relegated to niche uses in select industries.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Scientists synthesize double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission

(Nanowerk News) Different from the narrow band emission based on free excitons in lead-perovskite nanocrystals (NCs), the low electronic dimensionality in lead-free double perovskite NCs can lead to self-trapped excitons (STEs), generating a broadband emission. To date, how the singlet/triplet STEs influence the photoluminescence properties and whether triplet STEs can...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Plugging into ocean waves with a flexible, seaweed-like nanogenerator (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Ocean waves can be powerful, containing enough energy to push around sand, pebbles and even boulders during storms. These waves, as well as smaller, more gentle ones, could be tapped as a source of renewable energy. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano ("Flexible Seaweed-Like Triboelectric Nanogenerator as a...
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

New point spread funtions developed for 3D nanoparticle tracking

(Nanowerk News) Nanoparticle positioning and tracking have a wide range of needs in life science, drug research and development. Real-time recording of the intracellular and extracellular motion of nanoparticles is of great significance in exploring the basic laws of life activities and drug transformation as it is crucial for clarifying key scientific issues such as disease pathogenesis, viral dynamic infection of host cells, and promoting the development and transformation of nano-drugs.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

A traffic light for light-on-a-chip

(Nanowerk News) Integrated photonics allow us to build compact, portable, low-power chip-scale optical systems used in commercial products, revolutionizing today’s optical datacenters and communications. But integrating on-chip optical gain elements to build lasers or to amplify optical power runs the risk of reflected light from other components compromising or interfering with the laser’s performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Scientists observe enhanced bulk photovoltaic effect in 2D ferroelectric material

(Nanowerk News) Bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) is widely used in generating electricity. As a process of energy transference from photons to electrons and of voltage formation within ferroelectric material, BPVE acts like a dam, raising up "water" (voltage) to generate "power" (electric currents). Researchers have realized high photovoltage beyond theoretical Shockley-Queisser (SQ) limit in previous studies, however, the density of photocurrent generated through conventional methods remains relatively low.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Edgy light on graphene may bring new one-way information routers

(Nanowerk News) Graphene has been the focus of intense research in both academic and industrial settings due to its unique electrical conduction properties. As the thinnest material known to man, graphene is essentially two-dimensional and has distinct electronic and photonic properties from conventional 3D materials. Researchers at Purdue University (Todd...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High carrier mobility in graphene doped using a monolayer of tungsten oxyselenide

Doped graphene could be of use in next-generation electronic and photonic devices. However, chemical doping cannot be precisely controlled in the material and leads to external disorder that diminishes carrier mobility and conductivity. Here we show that graphene can be efficiently doped using a monolayer of tungsten oxyselenide (TOS) that is created by oxidizing a monolayer of tungsten diselenide. When the TOS monolayer is in direct contact with graphene, a room-temperature mobility of 2,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 at a hole density of 3"‰Ã—"‰1013"‰cmâˆ’2 is achieved. Hole density and mobility can also be controlled by inserting tungsten diselenide interlayers between TOS and graphene, where increasing the layers reduces the disorder. With four layers, a mobility value of around 24,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 is observed, approaching the limit set by acoustic phonon scattering, resulting in a sheet resistance below 50"‰Î©"‰sqâˆ’1. To illustrate the potential of our approach, we show that TOS-doped graphene can be used as a transparent conductor in a near-infrared (1,550"‰nm) silicon nitride photonic waveguide and ring resonator.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Chemists develop a fundamentally new mode of adsorption

(Nanowerk News) A research team, led by Northwestern Universitychemists, has made a breakthrough in surface science by introducing a new active mechanism of adsorption. Such adsorption-based phenomena, in which molecules are attracted onto a solid surface,are essential for today’s catalysts, energy storage and environmental remediation. The research demonstrates how artificial...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy