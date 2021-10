Boston Scientific Corporation BSX posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents for the third quarter of 2021, which marked a 10.8% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and matched the upper end of the adjusted earnings per share guidance range of 39-41 cents. The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization expenses, asset impairment charges, litigation-related charges, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges and investment portfolio net losses, among others.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO