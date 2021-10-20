One podiatry controlled substance license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61061 during 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people might not realize, but lead contamination is still a significant issue in the area. In fact, according to investigations conducted by the Allegheny County Health Department, about 400 new cases of lead poisoning are reported among children in the City of Pittsburgh each year. Now advocates and local leaders are teaming up to make the city a safer place. On Tuesday, Mayor Bill Peduto, members of City Council and advocates from Women for a Healthy Environment announced a new lead safety law. Leaders have been working on this for about two years. The lead safety ordinance is...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO