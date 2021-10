Police arrested 25-year-old Talibe Suleiman of Clifton Hill, charging him with first degree kidnapping Wednesday. According to a police report, Suleiman allegedly forced an adult man at gunpoint into his vehicle from the roadside of the Melvin Evans Highway, near the old Hovensa training school. He then reportedly headed west. The victim, found shortly after in Lorraine Village Apartments with lacerations to the head, received treatment at Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital. Sulieman was found at home and arrested. Unable to post $75,000 bail, Sulieman was placed in the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice of rights hearing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO