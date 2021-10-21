CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer...

www.ivpressonline.com

The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
Herald & Review

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high

Asian shares were mixed Friday after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. An official newspaper, the Securities Times, said China Evergrande Group made an overdue bond payment on Friday....
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, All Eyes on China Evergrande as Stocks Resume Trading

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with investors keeping an eye on China Evergrande Group (HK:3333), corporate earnings, and elevated inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.35%. In Australia, the ASX 200...
marketpulse.com

Asian equities off to a mixed start

New York turned in a strong performance on Friday after US retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 0.70% for September, well above the 0.20% expected. US yields firmed across the curve but were ignored by equity markets as the S&P 500 rose 0.75%, the Nasdaq gained 0.50%, and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.10%. US futures are quiet in Asia thus far, easing slightly on long-covering from Friday’s close.
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
Imperial Valley Press Online

Stocks edge higher as major indexes head for weekly gains

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and are on track for their third straight week of gains. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched a record high a day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 35,743 and is sitting just above the record high set on Aug. 16. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Register Citizen

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters . Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures...
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company's latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove...
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
Imperial Valley Press Online

Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as company earnings reports get into high gear, pushing major indexes further into record heights. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Tuesday. Big technology companies were doing much of the heavy lifting, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. UPS jumped 7.7% in the early going after the package delivery service reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Microsoft and Google’s parent company will report their own results after the closing bell. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed.
Imperial Valley Press Online

US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walk into a casino today, and chances are it won’t look that much different than it did in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart made his way through the gambling tables in the smoke-filled room. Sure, the slot machines are larger, louder and flashier...
