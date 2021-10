In this video, we're gonna learn how to install Python in less than five minutes. We will be up and running super fast and get to working on some cool stuff. The first thing you have to do is open a new tab in Chrome or Internet Explorer in Firefox or Chrome, type in Python 3 download. The next video will show how to download and install Python 3. The video will also show how easy it is to run your Python code with idle. It's working. We will see you in the next video.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO