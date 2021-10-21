CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable. 'America made a mistake. They...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Hamster Unmasked as Actor and Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

The Hamster Is a Real ‘Animal’ Underneath on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

The Hamster can get back on his wheel, after he was unmasked and sent home from The Masked Singer. Wednesday night's episode was a time travel trip, with contestants Skunk, Bull, Pepper, Hamster and the wildcard Jester dusting off some old school classics. Hamster look a leftfield turn, performing a...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
imdb.com

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they would choose to revisit. After the performance, the show used its time machine to reveal an important memento from the person's past that hinted at their identity. Group A was in the spotlight tonight, as the Bull performed a sentimental version of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, Pepper belted out "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, the Skunk sang "Square Biz" by Teena Marie, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamster#The Masked Singer
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why Adam Sandler And Other SNL Vets Probably Wouldn't Be On The Masked Singer, According To The Hamster

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Lil' Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Now Her Manager

The rapper revealed her current connection to Cannon in Complex's interview series "Hiking With Rappers," for which she joined host King Keraun on some Los Angeles trails, but spent more time chatting about her career in a golf cart. Lil' Kim at first insisted she jogs five miles and takes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Calls Nick Cannon "One Of My Best Friends," Reveals He's Her Manager

It seems obvious that hiking isn't one of Lil Kim's favorite pastimes. The legendary rapper was recently featured on Complex's Hiking with Rappers, and Kim joined King Keraun for a walk up the side of a mountain as they spoke about someone her most iconic moments. Lil Kim discussed her iconic red carpet looks that have set trends throughout her career, and she hilariously delivered commentary on why hiking isn't on her to-do list.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

This Is Why Nick Cannon Ended His Beef With Eminem

Nick Cannon and Eminem's decade-long beef will probably go down as one of the most entertaining in hip-hop history. As reported by Billboard, the feud began in 2009 as the Detroit rapper alluded to a past relationship with Mariah Carey, Cannon's then-wife. "Mariah, what ever happened to us? / Why did we have to break up?" Eminem rapped on "Bagpipes From Baghdad" (via Genius). "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your ..." you get the point.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy