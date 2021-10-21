The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds

Announcing "New Blues Festival VIII," the only year-ending Blues Festival in Southern California, taking place at Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Saturday, November 13. Gates open and Music Starts at 9:00am. Tickets: $50. (General Admission to the Festival); $100. (Gold; includes Assigned Stage Front Seating; Waitress Service; Access to Exclusive Bottle Service; Preferred Parking; Merchandise Discounts from the New Blues Festival Merch Booth; Access to Food Vendors; Merch Vendors Bar, and Beer Trailer); and $150. (VIP; includes Special Access to Backstage Area; Artist Meet-N-Greets; Stage Front Viewing Area; Catered Food; Non-Alcoholic Beverages Provided; Exclusive VIP Lounge with VIP Happy Hour; Preferred Parking; Discounts on all Merchandise from the New Blues Festival Merch Booth; Access to Food Vendors; Merch Vendors Bar, and Beer Trailer). Tickets/Info: (707) 57-Blues or visit https://newbluesfestival.com. New Blues Festival is presented in conjunction with the Long Beach Blues Society "Preserve the Past, Promote the Future."
