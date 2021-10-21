CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay everything cover band. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm. Darrell’s Tavern – The Shivering Denizens, Stereo Embers. The Shivering Denizens are all rockabilly and are joined by Americana-esque rock Stereo Embers with Radio Nationals (think Wilco etc.). 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative...

