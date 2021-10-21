Influence of red blood cell indices on HbA1c performance in detecting dysglycaemia in a Singapore preconception cohort study

This retrospective longitudinal study examined the association between systolic blood pressure and hearing impairment among 13,187 Japanese individuals (men, 46.5%) aged 20"“59 years. The systolic blood pressure of participants was categorized as <120, 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg. Using pure-tone audiometry, hearing impairment at 1 and 4"‰kHz was defined as hearing thresholds in either ear >30 and >40"‰dB, respectively. We performed multivariable Cox proportional-hazards regression analysis to examine the association using two multiple-imputation methods (fully conditional specification and Markov chain Monte Carlo). There were 695 and 774 hearing-impairment cases at 1 and 4"‰kHz, respectively, during ~77,000 person-years of follow-up. Compared with the <120"‰mmHg group, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of hearing impairment for the 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg groups after adjustment for age, sex, body mass index, high serum glucose, current smoking, and other potential confounders were 1.35 (1.12"“1.63), 1.45 (1.13"“1.86), 1.07 (0.73"“1.58), 1.91 (1.18"“3.07), and 1.81 (1.01"“3.25), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the first imputation method; 1.36 (1.13"“1.63), 1.48 (1.17"“1.86), 1.09 (0.76"“1.58), 1.99 (1.29"“3.06), and 1.92 (1.08"“3.41), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the second imputation method; 1.04 (0.86"“1.24), 1.14 (0.91"“1.43), 1.13 (0.83"“1.54), 1.45 (0.96"“2.19), and 1.35 (0.82"“2.23), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the first imputation method; and 1.03 (0.86"“1.24), 1.17 (0.95"“1.44), 1.15 (0.87"“1.53), 1.54 (1.06"“2.24), and 1.44 (0.88"“2.35), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the second imputation method. In conclusion, higher systolic blood pressure was associated with hearing impairment at 1"‰kHz. No clear association was observed at 4"‰kHz.
