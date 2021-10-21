CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Influence of red blood cell indices on HbA1c performance in detecting dysglycaemia in a Singapore preconception cohort study

By See Ling Loy
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbnormalities of red blood cell (RBC) indices may affect glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels. We assessed the influence of haemoglobin (Hb) and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) on the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemia among reproductive aged women planning to conceive. Women aged 18"“45Â years (n"‰="‰985) were classified as normal (12"‰â‰¤"‰Hb"‰â‰¤"‰16Â g/dL...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multimodal study of a first episode psychosis cohort: potential markers of antipsychotic treatment resistance

Treatment resistant (TR) psychosis is considered to be a significant cause of disability and functional impairment. Numerous efforts have been made to identify the clinical predictors of TR. However, the exploration of molecular and biological markers is still at an early stage. To understand the TR condition and identify potential molecular and biological markers, we analyzed demographic information, clinical data, structural brain imaging data, and molecular brain imaging data in 7 Tesla magnetic resonance spectroscopy from a first episode psychosis cohort that includes 136 patients. Age, gender, race, smoking status, duration of illness, and antipsychotic dosages were controlled in the analyses. We found that TR patients had a younger age at onset, more hospitalizations, more severe negative symptoms, a reduction in the volumes of the hippocampus (HP) and superior frontal gyrus (SFG), and a reduction in glutathione (GSH) levels in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), when compared to non-TR patients. The combination of multiple markers provided a better classification between TR and non-TR patients compared to any individual marker. Our study shows that ACC-GSH, HP and SFG volumes, and age at onset, could potentially be biomarkers for TR diagnosis, while hospitalization and negative symptoms could be used to evaluate the progression of the disease. Multimodal cohorts are essential in obtaining a comprehensive understanding of brain disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Blood pressure, frailty status, and all-cause mortality in elderly hypertensives; The Nambu Cohort Study

Antihypertensive therapy is pivotal for reducing cardiovascular events. The 2019 Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension set a target blood pressure (BP) of <140/90"‰mmHg for persons older than 75 years of age. Optimal BP levels for older persons with frailty, however, are controversial because evidence for the relationship between BP level and prognosis by frailty status is limited. Here, we evaluated the relationship between systolic BP and frailty status with all-cause mortality in ambulatory older hypertensive patients using data from the Nambu Cohort study. A total of 535 patients (age 78 [70"“84] years, 51% men, 37% with frailty) were prospectively followed for a mean duration of 41 (34"“43) months. During the follow-up period, 49 patients died. Mortality rates stratified by systolic BP and frailty status were lowest in patients with systolic BP"‰<"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty, followed by those with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty. Patients with frailty had the highest mortality regardless of the BP level. The adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of each category for all-cause mortality were as follows: â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty 3.19 (1.12"“11.40), <140"‰mmHg/Frailty 4.72 (1.67"“16.90), and â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Frailty 3.56 (1.16"“13.40) compared with <140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty as a reference. These results indicated that frail patients have a poor prognosis regardless of their BP levels. Non-frail patients, however, with systolic BP levels <140"‰mmHg had a better prognosis. Frailty may be a marker to differentiate patients who are likely to gain benefit from antihypertensive medication among older hypertensives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Influence of gender and education on cocaine users in an outpatient cohort in Spain

Gender significantly influences sociodemographic, medical, psychiatric and addiction variables in cocaine outpatients. Educational level may be a protective factor showing less severe addictive disorders, longer abstinence periods, and better cognitive performance. The aim was to estimate gender-based differences and the influence of educational level on the clinical variables associated with cocaine use disorder (CUD). A total of 300 cocaine-consuming patients undergoing treatments were recruited and assessed using the Psychiatric Research Interview for Substance and Mental Diseases according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition, Text Revision. Women developed CUD later but exhibited more consumption of anxiolytics, prevalence of anxiety disorders, eating disorders, and major depressive disorders. Alcohol and cannabis use disorders were more frequent in men. A predictive model was created and identified three psychiatric variables with good prognosis for distinguishing between women and men. Principal component analysis helped to describe the different profile types of men and women who had sought treatment. Low educational levels seemed to be a risk factor for the onset, development, and duration of CUD in both genders. Women and men exhibited different clinical characteristics that should be taken into account when designing therapeutic policies. The educational level plays a protective/risk role in the onset, development and progression of CUD, thus prolonging the years of compulsory education and implementing cognitive rehabilitation programmes could be useful.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Red Blood Cell#Blood Tests#Study Group#Sickle Cell#Mcv#Rbc#Aurocs#Chinese#Indian#Malay#Ogtt
Nature.com

Cardiovascular mortality risk in young adults with isolated systolic hypertension: findings from population-based MONICA/KORA cohort study

The clinical significance of isolated systolic hypertension in young adults (ISHY) remains a topic of debate due to evidence ISHY could be a spurious condition resulting from exageratted pulse pressure amplification in "young tall men with elastic arteries". Hence, we aimed to investigate whether ISHY is associated with an increased risk of cardivascular (CVD) mortality in a sample of 5597 young adults (49.8% men, 50.2% women) between 25 and 45 years old from the prospective population-based MONICA/KORA cohort. ISHY was prevalent in 5.2% of the population, affecting mostly men (73.1%), and associated with increased smoking, obesity, and hypercholesterolemia in comparison to participants with normal blood pressure (BP). Within a follow-up period of 25.3 years (SD"‰Â±"‰5.2; 141,768 person"“years), 133(2.4%) CVD mortality cases were observed. Participants with ISHY had a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.89(1.01"“3.53, p"‰<"‰0.05) times higher risk of CVD mortality than participants with normal BP, even following adjustment for CVD risk factors. However, adjustment for antihypertensive medication (HR 0.46; 0.26"“0.81, p"‰<"‰0.001) and increasing height (HR 0.96; 0.93"“0.99, p"‰<"‰0.05) revealed independently protective effects against CVD mortality, suggesting that although ISHY is associated with an increased risk of CVD mortality, the protective effects of increasing height or antihypertensive medication should be considered in treatment rationale.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Menopausal hormone therapy and risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma in a population-based cohort study

Oesophageal adenocarcinoma is characterised by a strong male predominance. We aimed to test the hypothesis that menopausal hormonal therapy decreases the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma. Methods. This population-based cohort study included all women who used systemic menopausal hormonal therapy (exposed) in Sweden between 2005 and 2018. For each exposed participant,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Factors influencing participation and long-term commitment to self-monitoring of blood pressure in a large remote clinical trial: The treatment in morning versus evening (TIME) study

This study investigates factors associated with active participation, and long-term commitment, to home blood pressure monitoring (HBPM) in the TIME study, a remote clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of morning vs. evening dosing of antihypertensive medications on cardiovascular outcomes in adults with hypertension. Participants reporting HBPM ownership were invited to submit blood pressure (BP) measurements three-monthly. Factors associated with active participation (submitting at least one set of BP measurements), and longer-term commitment (at least six sets of BP measurements), were analysed using multivariable logistic regression. 11,059 participants agreed to provide BP measurements, of whom 7646 submitted. Active participation was associated with age (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) per decade, 1.29; 95% CI 1.23"“1.36), positive family history of hypertension (AOR 1.11; 95% CI 1.01"“1.21), number of antihypertensive medications (AOR, 1.10; 95% CI 1.04"“1.16), and lower deprivation (AOR per decile, 1.03; 95% CI 1.01"“1.05). People with higher body mass index (BMI) and smokers were less likely to participate (AOR, 0.91 (per increase of 5.0"‰kg/m2) and 0.63 respectively; all p"‰<"‰0.001). 3,655 participants (47.8%) submitted measurements beyond one year. Non-modifiable risk factors "“ age (AOR per decade, 1.29; 95% CI 1.21"“1.37) and positive family history of hypertension (AOR, 1.15; 95% CI 1.03"“1.27) "“ were positively associated with longer-term commitment. Higher BMI (AOR per 5.0"‰kg/m2, 0.89; 95% CI 0.85"“0.93), smoking (AOR 0.60, 95% CI 0.44"“0.82) and higher baseline systolic blood pressure (AOR per mmHg, 0.99; 95% CI 0.98"“0.99) were negatively associated. This study provides insight into factors that influence HBPM use.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between high systolic blood pressure and objective hearing impairment among Japanese adults: a facility-based retrospective cohort study

This retrospective longitudinal study examined the association between systolic blood pressure and hearing impairment among 13,187 Japanese individuals (men, 46.5%) aged 20"“59 years. The systolic blood pressure of participants was categorized as <120, 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg. Using pure-tone audiometry, hearing impairment at 1 and 4"‰kHz was defined as hearing thresholds in either ear >30 and >40"‰dB, respectively. We performed multivariable Cox proportional-hazards regression analysis to examine the association using two multiple-imputation methods (fully conditional specification and Markov chain Monte Carlo). There were 695 and 774 hearing-impairment cases at 1 and 4"‰kHz, respectively, during ~77,000 person-years of follow-up. Compared with the <120"‰mmHg group, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of hearing impairment for the 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg groups after adjustment for age, sex, body mass index, high serum glucose, current smoking, and other potential confounders were 1.35 (1.12"“1.63), 1.45 (1.13"“1.86), 1.07 (0.73"“1.58), 1.91 (1.18"“3.07), and 1.81 (1.01"“3.25), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the first imputation method; 1.36 (1.13"“1.63), 1.48 (1.17"“1.86), 1.09 (0.76"“1.58), 1.99 (1.29"“3.06), and 1.92 (1.08"“3.41), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the second imputation method; 1.04 (0.86"“1.24), 1.14 (0.91"“1.43), 1.13 (0.83"“1.54), 1.45 (0.96"“2.19), and 1.35 (0.82"“2.23), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the first imputation method; and 1.03 (0.86"“1.24), 1.17 (0.95"“1.44), 1.15 (0.87"“1.53), 1.54 (1.06"“2.24), and 1.44 (0.88"“2.35), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the second imputation method. In conclusion, higher systolic blood pressure was associated with hearing impairment at 1"‰kHz. No clear association was observed at 4"‰kHz.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Maternal dyslipidemia and altered cholesterol metabolism in early pregnancy as a risk factor for small for gestational age neonates

We evaluated the relationship between maternal cholesterol levels and its biologically active precursors and metabolites in the first trimester and subsequent risk for small-for-gestational-age birthweight (SGA). This is a secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study which enrolled healthy singleton pregnancies (n"‰="‰1337). Maternal fasting blood was taken in the first trimester and followed up till delivery. The lipid parameters were compared between women who delivered SGA neonates (SGA-group, birthweight"‰<"‰10th percentile, n"‰="‰107) and women who did not (non-SGA-group, n"‰="‰1230). In addition, metabolic signatures of cholesterol were evaluated in a subset consisting of propensity-score matched SGA (n"‰="‰56) and control group (n"‰="‰56). Among lipid parameters, maternal high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels were significantly lower in SGA-group than in non-SGA-group (p"‰="‰0.022). The risk for SGA was negatively correlated with maternal serum HDL-C quartiles (p"‰="‰0.003), and this association remained significant after adjustment for confounding variables. In metabolic signatures of cholesterol, the cholesterol/lathosterol ratio in SGA-group was significantly higher than non-SGA-group [(2.7 (1.6"“3.7) vs. 2.1 (1.5"“2.9), respectively; p"‰="‰0.034)], suggesting increased endogenous cholesterol biosynthesis. We demonstrated that dyslipidemia and increased cholesterol biosynthesis led to delivery of SGA neonates even in early pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: 6-month follow-up of VIALE-C demonstrates improved and durable efficacy in patients with untreated AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy

The title this article was published with was not correct. It should read "6-month follow-up of VIALE-C demonstrates improved and durable efficacy in patients with untreated AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy". The Alfred Hospital and Monash University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia. Andrew H. Wei. National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterizing non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors with and without in-hospital rehabilitation

This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimizing the evaluation of gene-targeted panels for tumor mutational burden estimation

Though whole exome sequencing (WES) is the gold-standard for measuring tumor mutational burden (TMB), the development of gene-targeted panels enables cost-effective TMB estimation. With the growing number of panels in clinical trials, developing a statistical method to effectively evaluate and compare the performance of different panels is necessary. The mainstream method uses R-squared value to measure the correlation between the panel-based TMB and WES-based TMB. However, the performance of a panel is usually overestimated via R-squared value based on the long-tailed TMB distribution of the dataset. Herein, we propose angular distance, a measurement used to compute the extent of the estimated bias. Our extensive in silico analysis indicates that the R-squared value reaches a plateau after the panel size reaches 0.5Â Mb, which does not adequately characterize the performance of the panels. In contrast, the angular distance is still sensitive to the changes in panel sizes when the panel size reaches 6Â Mb. In particular, R-squared values between the hypermutation-included dataset and the non-hypermutation dataset differ widely across many cancer types, whereas the angular distances are highly consistent. Therefore, the angular distance is more objective and logical than R-squared value for evaluating the accuracy of TMB estimation for gene-targeted panels.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gaze facilitates responsivity during hand coordinated joint attention

The coordination of attention between individuals is a fundamental part of everyday human social interaction. Previous work has focused on the role of gaze information for guiding responses during joint attention episodes. However, in many contexts, hand gestures such as pointing provide another valuable source of information about the locus of attention. The current study developed a novel virtual reality paradigm to investigate the extent to which initiator gaze information is used by responders to guide joint attention responses in the presence of more visually salient and spatially precise pointing gestures. Dyads were instructed to use pointing gestures to complete a cooperative joint attention task in a virtual environment. Eye and hand tracking enabled real-time interaction and provided objective measures of gaze and pointing behaviours. Initiators displayed gaze behaviours that were spatially congruent with the subsequent pointing gestures. Responders overtly attended to the initiator's gaze during the joint attention episode. However, both these initiator and responder behaviours were highly variable across individuals. Critically, when responders did overtly attend to their partner's face, their saccadic reaction times were faster when the initiator's gaze was also congruent with the pointing gesture, and thus predictive of the joint attention location. These results indicate that humans attend to and process gaze information to facilitate joint attention responsivity, even in contexts where gaze information is implicit to the task and joint attention is explicitly cued by more spatially precise and visually salient pointing gestures.
SYDNEY
Nature.com

AA amyloid in human food chain is a possible biohazard

AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Rhesus macaques self-curing from a schistosome infection can display complete immunity to challenge

The rhesus macaque provides a unique model of acquired immunity against schistosomes, which afflict >200 million people worldwide. By monitoring bloodstream levels of parasite-gut-derived antigen, we show that from week 10 onwards an established infection with Schistosoma mansoni is cleared in an exponential manner, eliciting resistance to reinfection. Secondary challenge at week 42 demonstrates that protection is strong in all animals and complete in some. Antibody profiles suggest that antigens mediating protection are the released products of developing schistosomula. In culture they are killed by addition of rhesus plasma, collected from week 8 post-infection onwards, and even more efficiently with post-challenge plasma. Furthermore, cultured schistosomula lose chromatin activating marks at the transcription start site of genes related to worm development and show decreased expression of genes related to lysosomes and lytic vacuoles involved with autophagy. Overall, our results indicate that enhanced antibody responses against the challenge migrating larvae mediate the naturally acquired protective immunity and will inform the route to an effective vaccine.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy