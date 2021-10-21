CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of prewarming on body temperature in short-term bladder or prostatic transurethral resection under general anesthesia: A randomized, double-blind, controlled trial

Cover picture for the articlePerioperative hypothermia causes postoperative complications. Prewarming reduces body temperature decrease in long-term surgeries. We aimed to assess the effect of different time-periods of prewarming on perioperative temperature in short-term transurethral resection under general anesthesia. Randomized, double-blind, controlled trial in patients scheduled for bladder or prostatic transurethral resection under general anesthesia. Eligible...

Nature.com

Effects of renal denervation on blood pressures in patients with hypertension: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized sham-controlled trials

The efficacy of renal denervation has been controversial, but recent randomized sham-controlled trials demonstrated significant blood pressure reductions after renal denervation in patients with hypertension. We conducted a systematic review and updated meta-analysis to evaluate the effects of renal denervation on ambulatory and office blood pressures in patients with hypertension. Databases were searched up to 25 May 2021 to identify randomized, sham-controlled trials of renal denervation. The primary endpoint was change in 24"‰h ambulatory systolic blood pressure with renal denervation versus sham control. The secondary endpoints were daytime and nighttime systolic blood pressure, and office systolic blood pressure. A sub-analysis determined outcomes by medication, procedure, and device. From nine trials, 1555 patients with hypertension were randomized to undergo renal denervation (n"‰="‰885) or a sham procedure (n"‰="‰670). At 2"“6 months after treatment, renal denervation significantly reduced 24"‰h ambulatory systolic blood pressure by 3.31"‰mmHg (95% confidence interval: âˆ’4.69, âˆ’1.94) compared with the sham procedure (p"‰<"‰0.001). Renal denervation also reduced daytime SBP by 3.53"‰mmHg (âˆ’5.28, âˆ’1.78; p"‰<"‰0.001), nighttime SBP by 3.20"‰mmHg (âˆ’5.46, âˆ’0.94; p"‰="‰0.006), and office SBP by 5.25 mmHg (âˆ’7.09, âˆ’3.40; p"‰<"‰0.001) versus the sham control group. There were no significant differences in the magnitude of blood pressure reduction between first- and second-generation trials, between devices, or with or without medication. These data from randomized sham-controlled trials showed that renal denervation significantly reduced all blood pressure metrics in medicated or unmedicated patients with hypertension, including resistant/uncontrolled hypertension. Future trials should investigate the long-term efficacy and safety of renal denervation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Catheter-based ultrasound renal denervation in patients with resistant hypertension: the randomized, controlled REQUIRE trial

Renal denervation is a promising new non-pharmacological treatment for resistant hypertension. However, there is a lack of data from Asian patients. The REQUIRE trial investigated the blood pressure-lowering efficacy of renal denervation in treated patients with resistant hypertension from Japan and South Korea. Adults with resistant hypertension (seated office blood pressure â‰¥150/90"‰mmHg and 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure â‰¥140"‰mmHg) with suitable renal artery anatomy were randomized to ultrasound renal denervation or a sham procedure. The primary endpoint was change from baseline in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at 3 months. A total of 143 patients were included (72 renal denervation, 71 sham control). Reduction from baseline in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at 3 months was not significantly different between the renal denervation (âˆ’6.6"‰mmHg) and sham control (âˆ’6.5"‰mmHg) groups (difference: âˆ’0.1, 95% confidence interval âˆ’5.5, 5.3; p"‰="‰0.971). Reductions from baseline in home and office systolic blood pressure (differences: "“1.8"‰mmHg [p"‰="‰0.488] and âˆ’2.0"‰mmHg [p"‰="‰0.511], respectively), and medication load, did not differ significantly between the two groups. The procedure-/device-related major adverse events was not seen. This study did not show a significant difference in ambulatory blood pressure reductions between renal denervation and a sham procedure in treated patients with resistant hypertension. Although blood pressure reduction after renal denervation was similar to other sham-controlled studies, the sham group in this study showed much greater reduction. This unexpected blood pressure reduction in the sham control group highlights study design issues that will be addressed in a new trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficacy of stylet angulation at the holding position during tracheal intubation with a videolaryngoscope: a randomized controlled trial

The aim of this randomized controlled trial was to determine the efficacy of stylet angulation at the holding position during tracheal intubation with a McGRATH MAC videolaryngoscope. Patients were randomized to a group for intubation without stylet angulation at the holding position (non-angulation group) and to a group for intubation with stylet angulation at the holding position (angulation group). The primary outcome was the time for placement of the tracheal tube. Sixty patients were analyzed. The mean (standard deviation) times for tube placement were 21.3 (5.6) s in the non-angulation group and 16.9 (3.8) s in the angulation group (P"‰<"‰0.001). The scores of operator's perception of difficulty in tube delivery, number of attempts for tube delivery, and degrees of extension, abduction, internal rotation of the right upper arm and extension of the right wrist during tube placement in the angulation group were significantly smaller than those in the non-angulation group (P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰="‰0.002, P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). Our results suggest that stylet angulation at the holding position improves maneuverability of the tracheal tube and enables easy, smooth, and swift tube placement during tracheal intubation with a McGRATH MAC videolaryngoscope.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Antidiabetic effect of gemigliptin: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials with Bayesian inference through a quality management system

Gemigliptin is one of the latest dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors developed by LG Life Sciences. Since the early 2000s, several randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of gemigliptin have been conducted. However, no study has directly compared its antidiabetic effects through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Therefore, in this study, we performed a systematic review and meta-analysis on RCTs. In particular, a subsequent meta-analysis was performed using Bayesian inference, and an updated quality management system model was integrated throughout our study. The mean differences and 95% confidence intervals for glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), homeostatic model assessment beta cell function (HOMA-Î²), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) were evaluated for the efficacy outcomes of gemigliptin as compared to those of placebo and other oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). In conclusion, we found that gemigliptin was superior to placebo and comparable to other OADs in terms of the effect on HbA1c, FPG, HOMA-Î², and LDL. Further, gemigliptin was more effective than other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in Bayesian inference analysis and statistically significant to other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in sensitivity analysis excluding metformin. However, to confirm the results, more studies need to be analysed and the minimum clinically important difference must be applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mismatch negativity as an index of target engagement for excitation/inhibition-based treatment development: a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, single-dose cross-over study of the serotonin type-3 receptor antagonist CVN058

Serotonin type-3 receptor (5-HT3R) antagonists show potential as a treatment for cognitive deficits in schizophrenia. CVN058, a brain-penetrant, potent and selective 5-HT3R antagonist, shows efficacy in rodent models of cognition and was well-tolerated in Phase-1 studies. We evaluated the target engagement of CVN058 using mismatch negativity (MMN) in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, cross-over study. Subjects were stable outpatients with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder treated with antipsychotics. Subjects were not permitted to use other 5-HT3R modulators or serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Each subject received a high (150"‰mg) and low (15"‰mg or 75"‰mg) oral dose of CVN058 and placebo in a randomized order across 3 single-day treatment visits separated by at least 1 week. The primary pre-registered outcome was amplitude of duration MMN. Amplitude of other MMN deviants (frequency, intensity, frequency modulation, and location), P50, P300 and auditory steady-state response (ASSR) were exploratory endpoints. 19 of 22 randomized subjects (86.4%) completed the study. Baseline PANSS scores indicated moderate impairment. CVN058 150"‰mg led to significant improvement vs. placebo on the primary outcome of duration MMN (p"‰="‰0.02, Cohen's d"‰="‰0.48). A significant treatment effect was also seen in a combined analysis across all MMN deviants (p"‰<"‰0.001, d"‰="‰0.57). Effects on location MMN were independently significant (p"‰<"‰0.007, d"‰="‰0.46). No other significant effects were seen for other deviants, doses or EEG measures. There were no clinically significant treatment related adverse effects. These results show MMN to be a sensitive target engagement biomarker for 5-HT3R, and support the potential utility of CVN058 in correcting the excitatory/inhibitory imbalance in schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Optimizing the evaluation of gene-targeted panels for tumor mutational burden estimation

Though whole exome sequencing (WES) is the gold-standard for measuring tumor mutational burden (TMB), the development of gene-targeted panels enables cost-effective TMB estimation. With the growing number of panels in clinical trials, developing a statistical method to effectively evaluate and compare the performance of different panels is necessary. The mainstream method uses R-squared value to measure the correlation between the panel-based TMB and WES-based TMB. However, the performance of a panel is usually overestimated via R-squared value based on the long-tailed TMB distribution of the dataset. Herein, we propose angular distance, a measurement used to compute the extent of the estimated bias. Our extensive in silico analysis indicates that the R-squared value reaches a plateau after the panel size reaches 0.5Â Mb, which does not adequately characterize the performance of the panels. In contrast, the angular distance is still sensitive to the changes in panel sizes when the panel size reaches 6Â Mb. In particular, R-squared values between the hypermutation-included dataset and the non-hypermutation dataset differ widely across many cancer types, whereas the angular distances are highly consistent. Therefore, the angular distance is more objective and logical than R-squared value for evaluating the accuracy of TMB estimation for gene-targeted panels.
CANCER
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of a novel humanized mouse model for improved evaluation of in vivo anti-cancer effects of anti-PD-1 antibody

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionized the treatment of cancer in the clinic. Further discovery of novel drugs or therapeutic protocols that enhance efficacy requires reliable animal models that recapitulate human immune responses to ICI treatment in vivo. In this study, we utilized an immunodeficient NOG mouse substrain deficient for mouse FcÎ³R genes, NOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice, to evaluate the anti-cancer effects of nivolumab, an anti-programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) antibody. After reconstitution of human immune systems by human hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice), four different programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive human cancer cell lines were tested. Among them, the growth of three cell lines was strongly suppressed by nivolumab in huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice, but not in conventional huNOG mice. Accordingly, immunohistochemistry demonstrated the enhanced infiltration of human T cells into tumor parenchyma in only nivolumab-treated huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Consistently, the number of human T cells was increased in the spleen in huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice by nivolumab but not in huNOG mice. Furthermore, human PD-L1 expression was strongly induced in the spleen of huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Collectively, our results suggest that the anti-cancer effects of anti-PD-1 antibodies can be detected more clearly in NOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice than in NOG mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of mydriatic microdrops for retinopathy of prematurity screening: an external pilot crossover randomized controlled trial

To study the efficacy and safety of mydriatic microdrops compared with standard drops for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening. Preterm infants undergoing ROP screening received microdrops and standard drops of phenylephrine 1.67% and tropicamide 0.33% in a random allocation sequence at two consecutive weekly examinations. Primary outcome was pupil diameter measured by two masked observers at 45 (T45) and 90 (T90) minutes after instillation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effectiveness of enhanced evidence-based care for depressive disorders: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Several care models have been developed to improve treatment for depression, all of which provide "enhanced" evidence-based care (EEC). The essential component of these approaches is Measurement-Based Care (MBC). Specifically, Collaborative Care (CC), and Algorithm-guided Treatment (AGT), and Integrated Care (IC) all use varying forms of rigorous MBC assessment, care management, and/or treatment algorithms as key instruments to optimize treatment delivery and outcomes for depression. This meta-analysis systematically examined the effectiveness of EEC versus usual care for depressive disorders based on cluster-randomized studies or randomized controlled trials (RCTs). PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and PsycInfo, EMBASE, up to January 6th, 2020 were searched for this meta-analysis. The electronic search was supplemented by a manual search. Standardized mean difference (SMD), risk ratio (RR), and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated and analyzed. A total of 29 studies with 15,255 participants were analyzed. EEC showed better effectiveness with the pooled RR for response of 1.30 (95%CI: 1.13"“1.50, I2"‰="‰81.9%, P"‰<"‰0.001, 18 studies), remission of 1.35 (95%CI: 1.11"“1.64, I2"‰="‰85.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001, 18 studies) and symptom reduction with a pooled SMD of âˆ’0.42 (95%CI: âˆ’0.61"“(âˆ’0.23), I2"‰="‰94.3%, P"‰<"‰0.001, 19 studies). All-cause discontinuations were similar between EEC and usual care with the pooled RR of 1.08 (95%CI: 0.94"“1.23, I2"‰="‰68.0%, P"‰="‰0.303, 27 studies). This meta-analysis supported EEC as an evidence-based framework to improve the treatment outcome of depressive disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
painnewsnetwork.org

General Anesthesia as Safe as Spinal Injections for Hip Fracture Surgery

General anesthesia is just as safe as spinal anesthesia for patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to a large new study that dispels a common belief that patients who receive spinal injections have better outcomes. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania enrolled 1,600 mostly...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials

A systematic review and random-effects model network meta-analysis was conducted to compare the efficacy, acceptability, tolerability, and safety of pharmacological interventions for adults with acute bipolar mania. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Embase databases for eligible studies published before March 14, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of oral medication monotherapy lasting â‰¥10 days in adults with mania were included, and studies that allowed the use of antipsychotics as a rescue medication during a trial were excluded. The primary outcomes were response to treatment (efficacy) and all-cause discontinuation (acceptability). The secondary outcomes were the improvement of mania symptoms and discontinuation due to inefficacy. Of the 79 eligible RCTs, 72 double-blind RCTs of 23 drugs and a placebo were included in the meta-analysis (mean study duration"‰="‰3.96"‰Â±"‰2.39 weeks, n"‰="‰16442, mean age"‰="‰39.55 years, with 50.93% males). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed response to treatment (N"‰="‰56, n"‰="‰14503); aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had lower all-cause discontinuation; however, topiramate had higher all-cause discontinuation (N"‰="‰70, n"‰="‰16324). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed the improvement of mania symptoms (N"‰="‰61, n"‰="‰15466), and aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, valproate, and ziprasidone had lower discontinuation due to inefficacy (N"‰="‰50, n"‰="‰14284). In conclusions, these antipsychotics, carbamazepine, lithium, tamoxifen, and valproate were effective for acute mania. However, only aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had better acceptability than the placebo.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen in patients with chronic hepatitis B: a phase 2 randomized controlled trial

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) leads to an increased risk of death from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Functional cure rates are low with current treatment options (nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs) and pegylated interferons). Bepirovirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting all HBV messenger RNAs; in cell culture and animal models, bepirovirsen leads to reductions in HBV-derived RNAs, HBV DNA and viral proteins. This phase 2 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the first evaluation of the safety and activity of an antisense oligonucleotide targeting HBV RNA in both treatment-naÃ¯ve and virally suppressed individuals with chronic HBV infection. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of bepirovirsen in individuals with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) (NCT02981602). The secondary objective was to assess antiviral activity, including the change from baseline to day 29 in serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) concentration. Participants with CHB infection â‰¥6 months and serum HBsAg â‰¥50 IU"‰mlâˆ’1 were enrolled from seven centers across Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea and randomized (3:1 within each dose cohort) to receive bepirovirsen or placebo via subcutaneous injection twice weekly during weeks 1 and 2 (days 1, 4, 8 and 11) and once weekly during weeks 3 and 4 (days 15 and 22). Participants were then followed for 26 weeks. Twenty-four participants were treatment-naÃ¯ve and seven were receiving stable NA therapy. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild/moderate (most commonly injection site reactions). Eleven (61.1%) and three (50.0%) treatment-naÃ¯ve participants experienced one or more treatment-emergent adverse event in the bepirovirsen and placebo groups, respectively. In participants receiving NA therapy, the corresponding numbers were three (60.0%) and one (50.0%). Transient, self-resolving alanine aminotransferase flares (â‰¥2Ã— upper limit of normal) were observed in eight treatment-naÃ¯ve participants and three participants on stable NA regimens in the bepirovirsen treatment arms. HBsAg reductions were observed and were significant versus placebo for treatment-naÃ¯ve participants receiving bepirovirsen 300"‰mg (P"‰="‰0.001), but not for the bepirovirsen 150"‰mg group (P"‰="‰0.245) or participants receiving stable NA therapy (P"‰="‰0.762). Two participants in each of the 300 mg dose groups achieved HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation by day 29 (n"‰="‰3) or day 36 (n"‰="‰1). Bepirovirsen had a favorable safety profile. These preliminary observations warrant further investigation of the safety and activity of bepirovirsen in a larger CHB patient population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect modification by maximum temperature of the association between PM and short-term cardiorespiratory mortality and emergency room visits in Lima, Peru, 2010"“2016

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. The health effects of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may be worse at higher temperatures. To investigate temperature's effect on PM2.5-mortality/morbidity associations in Lima, Peru. Methods. Time-series regressions relating PM2.5 and temperature to mortality and emergency room (ER) visits during 2010"“2016....
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: The effect of vitamin D on fibroblast growth factor 23: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: European Journal of Clinical Nutrition https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-020-00725-0, published online 27 August 2020. The article "The effect of vitamin D on fibroblast growth factor 23: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials", written by Armin Zittermann, Heiner K. Berthold, Stefan...
HEALTH

