Sex-differences in COVID-19 associated excess mortality is not exceptional for the COVID-19 pandemic

Accurate risk stratification in COVID-19 patients consists a major clinical need to guide therapeutic strategies. We sought to evaluate the prognostic role of estimated pulse wave velocity (ePWV), a marker of arterial stiffness which reflects overall arterial integrity and aging, in risk stratification of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. This retrospective, longitudinal cohort study, analyzed a total population of 1671 subjects consisting of 737 hospitalized COVID-19 patients consecutively recruited from two tertiary centers (Newcastle cohort: n"‰="‰471 and Pisa cohort: n"‰="‰266) and a non-COVID control cohort (n"‰="‰934). Arterial stiffness was calculated using validated formulae for ePWV. ePWV progressively increased across the control group, COVID-19 survivors and deceased patients (adjusted mean increase per group 1.89Â m/s, P"‰<"‰0.001). Using a machine learning approach, ePWV provided incremental prognostic value and improved reclassification for mortality over the core model including age, sex and comorbidities [AUC (core model"‰+"‰ePWV vs. core model)"‰="‰0.864 vs. 0.755]. ePWV provided similar prognostic value when pulse pressure or hs-Troponin were added to the core model or over its components including age and mean blood pressure (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). The optimal prognostic ePWV value was 13.0Â m/s. ePWV conferred additive discrimination (AUC: 0.817 versus 0.779, P"‰<"‰0.001) and reclassification value (NRI"‰="‰0.381, P"‰<"‰0.001) over the 4C Mortality score, a validated score for predicting mortality in COVID-19 and the Charlson comorbidity index. We suggest that calculation of ePWV, a readily applicable estimation of arterial stiffness, may serve as an additional clinical tool to refine risk stratification of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 beyond established risk factors and scores.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO