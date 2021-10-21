CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANXA2 is correlated with the molecular features and clinical prognosis of glioma, and acts as a potential marker of immunosuppression

By Kaiming Ma
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent studies have shown that ANXA2 is important in the development of many cancers, while its role in glioma-related immune response remains unclear. We aimed to comprehensively investigate its biological characteristics and clinical value in glioma. We analyzed 699 glioma samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas as training cohort and 325...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The S100A10"“AnxA2 complex is associated with the exocytosis of hepatitis B virus in intrauterine infection

Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) is the major cause of chronic infection of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients. However, whether and how HBV crosses the placenta to cause infection in utero remains unclear. In this study, we investigate the mechanism as to how the HBV virions pass through layers of the trophoblast. Our data demonstrate the exocytosis of virions from the trophoblast after exposure to HBV where the endocytosed HBV virions co-localized with an S100A10/AnxA2 complex and LC3, an autophagosome membrane marker. Knockdown of either AnxA2 or S100A10 in trophoblast cells led to a reduction of the amount of exo-virus in Transwell assay. Immunohistochemistry also showed a high expression of AnxA2 and S100A10 in the placental tissue samples of HBV-infected mothers with congenital HBV-positive infants (HBV+/+). We conclude that in HBV intrauterine infection and mother-to-child transmission, a proportion of HBV hijacks autophagic protein secretion pathway and translocate across the trophoblast via S100A10/AnxA2 complex and multivesicular body (MVB)-mediated exocytosis. Our study provides a potential target for the interference of the mechanisms of HBV intrauterine infection and mother-to-child transmission.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical assessment of the miR-34, miR-200, ZEB1 and SNAIL EMT regulation hub underlines the differential prognostic value of EMT miRs to drive mesenchymal transition and prognosis in resected NSCLC

Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving curative surgery have a risk of relapse, and adjuvant treatments only translate into a 5% increase in 5-year survival. We assessed the clinical significance of epithelial"“mesenchymal transition (EMT) and explored its association with the [SNAIL/miR-34]:[ZEB/miR-200] regulation hub to refine prognostic information. Methods.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic value of pre-irradiation FET PET in patients with not completely resectable IDH-wildtype glioma and minimal or absent contrast enhancement

In glioma patients, complete resection of the contrast-enhancing portion is associated with improved survival, which, however, cannot be achieved in a considerable number of patients. Here, we evaluated the prognostic value of O-(2-[18F]-fluoroethyl)-L-tyrosine (FET) PET in not completely resectable glioma patients with minimal or absent contrast enhancement before temozolomide chemoradiation. Dynamic FET PET scans were performed in 18 newly diagnosed patients with partially resected (n"‰="‰8) or biopsied (n"‰="‰10) IDH-wildtype astrocytic glioma before initiation of temozolomide chemoradiation. Static and dynamic FET PET parameters, as well as contrast-enhancing volumes on MRI, were calculated. Using receiver operating characteristic analyses, threshold values for which the product of paired values for sensitivity and specificity reached a maximum were obtained. Subsequently, the prognostic values of FET PET parameters and contrast-enhancing volumes on MRI were evaluated using univariate Kaplan"“Meier and multivariate Cox regression (including the MTV, age, MGMT promoter methylation, and contrast-enhancing volume) survival analyses for progression-free and overall survival (PFS, OS). On MRI, eight patients had no contrast enhancement; the remaining patients had minimal contrast-enhancing volumes (range, 0.2"“5.3Â mL). Univariate analyses revealed that smaller pre-irradiation FET PET tumor volumes were significantly correlated with a more favorable PFS (7.9 vs. 4.2Â months; threshold, 14.8Â mL; P"‰="‰0.012) and OS (16.6 vs. 9.0Â months; threshold, 23.8Â mL; P"‰="‰0.002). In contrast, mean tumor-to-brain ratios and time-to-peak values were only associated with a longer PFS (P"‰="‰0.048 and P"‰="‰0.045, respectively). Furthermore, the pre-irradiation FET PET tumor volume remained significant in multivariate analyses (P"‰="‰0.043), indicating an independent predictor for OS. Our results suggest that pre-irradiation FET PET parameters have a prognostic impact in this subgroup of patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multimodal study of a first episode psychosis cohort: potential markers of antipsychotic treatment resistance

Treatment resistant (TR) psychosis is considered to be a significant cause of disability and functional impairment. Numerous efforts have been made to identify the clinical predictors of TR. However, the exploration of molecular and biological markers is still at an early stage. To understand the TR condition and identify potential molecular and biological markers, we analyzed demographic information, clinical data, structural brain imaging data, and molecular brain imaging data in 7 Tesla magnetic resonance spectroscopy from a first episode psychosis cohort that includes 136 patients. Age, gender, race, smoking status, duration of illness, and antipsychotic dosages were controlled in the analyses. We found that TR patients had a younger age at onset, more hospitalizations, more severe negative symptoms, a reduction in the volumes of the hippocampus (HP) and superior frontal gyrus (SFG), and a reduction in glutathione (GSH) levels in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), when compared to non-TR patients. The combination of multiple markers provided a better classification between TR and non-TR patients compared to any individual marker. Our study shows that ACC-GSH, HP and SFG volumes, and age at onset, could potentially be biomarkers for TR diagnosis, while hospitalization and negative symptoms could be used to evaluate the progression of the disease. Multimodal cohorts are essential in obtaining a comprehensive understanding of brain disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A positive feedback loop of lncRNA-RMRP/ZNRF3 axis and Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling regulates the progression and temozolomide resistance in glioma

Drug resistance strikingly limits the therapeutic effect of temozolomide (TMZ) (a common drug for glioma). Long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) RMRP has been found to be implicated in glioma progression. However, the effect of RMRP on TMZ resistance along with related molecular mechanisms is poorly defined in glioma. In the present study, RMRP, ZNRF3, and IGF2BP3 were screened out by bioinformatics analysis. The expression levels of lncRNAs and mRNAs were measured by RT-qPCR assay. Protein levels of genes were detected by western blot and immunofluorescence assays. ZNRF3 mRNA stability was analyzed using Actinomycin D assay. Cell proliferative ability and survival rate were determined by CCK-8 assay. Cell apoptotic pattern was estimated by flow cytometry. The effect of RMRP knockdown on the growth of TMZ-treated glioma xenograft tumors was explored in vivo. The relationships of IGF2BP3, RMRP, and ZNRF3 were explored by bioinformatics prediction analysis, RNA immunoprecipitation, luciferase, and RNA pull-down, and chromatin immunoprecipitation assays. The results showed that RMRP was highly expressed in glioma. RMRP knockdown curbed cell proliferation, facilitated cell apoptosis and reduced TMZ resistance in glioma cells, and hindered the growth of TMZ-treated glioma xenograft tumors. RMRP exerted its functions by down-regulating ZNRF3 in glioma cells. IGF2BP3 interacted with RMRP and ZNRF3 mRNA. IGF2BP3 knockdown weakened the interaction of Argonaute 2 (Ago2) and ZNRF3. RMRP reduced ZNRF3 expression and mRNA stability by IGF2BP3. RMRP knockdown inhibited Î²-catenin expression by up-regulating ZNRF3. The inhibition of Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway by XAV-939 weakened RMRP-mediated TMZ resistance in glioma cells. Î²-catenin promoted RMRP expression by TCF4 in glioma cells. In conclusion, RMRP/ZNRF3 axis and Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling formed a positive feedback loop to regulate TMZ resistance in glioma. The sustained activation of Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling by RMRP might contribute to the better management of cancers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic value of baseline imaging and clinical features in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

To investigate the prognostic value of baseline imaging features for overall survival (OS) and liver decompensation (LD) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Patients with advanced HCC from the SORAMIC trial were evaluated in this post hoc analysis. Several radiological imaging features were collected from baseline computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) imaging, besides clinical values. The prognostic value of these features for OS and LD (grade 2 bilirubin increase) was quantified with univariate Cox proportional hazard models and multivariate Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO) regression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Detecting initial correlations via correlated spectroscopy in hybrid quantum systems

Generic mesoscopic quantum systems that interact with their environment tend to display appreciable correlations with environment that often play an important role in the physical properties of the system. However, the experimental methods needed to characterize such systems either ignore the role of initial correlations or scale unfavourably with system dimensions. Here, we present a technique that is agnostic to system"“environment correlations and can be potentially implemented experimentally. Under a specific set of constraints, we demonstrate the ability to detect and measure specific correlations. We apply the technique to two cases related to Nitrogen Vacancy Centers (NV). Firstly, we use the technique on an NV coupled to a P1 defect centre in the environment to demonstrate the ability to detect dark spins. Secondly, we implement the technique on a hybrid quantum system of NV coupled to an optical cavity with initial correlations. We extract the interaction strength and effective number of interacting NVs from the initial correlations using our technique.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Constitutive BAK/MCL1 complexes predict paclitaxel and S63845 sensitivity of ovarian cancer

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. Valentina Zanfagnin was missing an "n". The original article has been corrected. Anhui Province Key Laboratory of Medical Physics and Technology, Institute of Health & Medical Technology, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hefei, 230031, China.
CANCER
Nature.com

pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Host methylation predicts SARS-CoV-2 infection and clinical outcome

Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular dynamics simulations of ion beam irradiation on graphene/MoS heterostructure

The interaction between ion irradiation and two-dimensional (2D) heterostructures is important for the performance modulation and application realization, while few studies have been reported. This paper investigates the influence of Ar ion irradiation on graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The generation of defects is studied at first by considering the influence factors (i.e., irradiation energy, dose, stacking order, and substrate). Then uniaxial tensile test simulations are conducted to uncover the evolution of the mechanical performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure after being irradiated by ions. At last, the control rule of interlayer distance in graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by ion irradiation is illustrated for the actual applications. This study could provide important guidance for future application in tuning the performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure-based devices by ion beam irradiation.
CHEMISTRY

