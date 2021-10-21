CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eternal Cylinder Review

By Ali Arkani
gamecritics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH A living world with diverse ecosystems. LOW The story is stretched out a bit too long. WTF No colorblind mode in a game that emphasizes color?. I remember my first encounter with The Eternal Cylinder in March, when it was still in Early Access. My initial impression was that it...

gamecritics.com

pcinvasion.com

Aeon Must Die review — Not dead which eternal lie

I absolutely have to mention Aeon Must Die‘s circumstances before diving into it as a game. To put it simply, Limestone Games’ head has been accused by most of the game’s dev team of multiple abuses, which resulted in most of the team leaving the studio months ago. If you buy this game, know that the people who actually made it aren’t likely to benefit from it, especially since they refer to the game as having been “stolen.” Still, it’s a creative title with some great experimental concepts, although not all of those work out or make for a fully compelling experience, especially as the difficulty level rises.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Wandering Rage”

Fushi, Tonari, and their friends fight the Nokkers, who now have power over the deceased, and Tonari and Fushi have difficulty recognizing their dearest departed friends. As Fushi cowers in sorrow and fear, an obsessed Hayase forces him to make a decision to save Tonari from the warrior woman’s lethal wrath to “negotiate” with Fushi, who promises to hear her out but only if she releases Tonari…
COMICS
ComicBook

Ascension: Eternal Review: A Streamlined Experience That Doesn't Sacrifice the Game's Best Qualities

Ascension is known for its compelling deck-building gameplay and gorgeous artwork, and now UltraPRO and Stone Blade Entertainment have teamed up to deliver the condensed and lower-priced 2-Player version Ascension: Eternal that captures the essence of the core experience but with a quicker pace and easier road to entry, and I couldn't recommend it more. Eternal still holds true to the addictive mechanics fans love, but a carefully curated selection of cards and faster-paced games overall make this a go-to experience for any game night and all types of players, experienced or new, so don't find yourself sleeping on a gem.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Greak: Memories Of Azur Review

HIGH Gorgeous hand-drawn graphics and a pleasant soundtrack. LOW Controlling multiple characters soon becomes a chore. WTF Seeing my sister fail to climb a ledge over and over again…. I have a bit of a soft spot for hand-drawn graphics. There’s something magical in seeing incredibly detailed animations come to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Review

HIGH The original Crysis is still both a technically and mechanically exceptional shooter. LOW Way too much content missing to be considered a true “collection.”. WTF …Boy howdy, centering the series around a pandemic was a bad call in hindsight. A remaster of 2007’s Crysis has been out for over...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

ExZeus: The Complete Collection Review

HIGH Drifting a motorbike around corners as missiles rain down around me. LOW The boss that spams screen-clearing attacks. A relic from the early 2000s, ExZeus: The Complete Collection offers arcade-style shooting action that’s faithful to a fault. Fault being the operative word here, as other than no longer costing money to play, the collection offers no bells or whistles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal is a first-person shooter developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to DOOM, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes Review

HIGH A friendship for the ages. LOW Trying to wrangle the camera when exploring a house. WTF The whole last hour of the game. Supermassive Games is at the absolute top of the interactive movie genre. Until Dawn was my game of the year in 2015, and other than a poor narrative choice in Little Hope, they haven’t disappointed me since. They’re on a roll and there’s no point in being coy here — House of Ashes is their best yet, delivering a tense action/horror story featuring the strongest plot, characters, and production values they’ve ever attempted.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Max Payne (Mobile) Review

HIGH Bullet time shoot-outs in noir noughties aesthetics. WTF This game is my age – and now I feel so old. Max Payne comes from the perplexing minds of Sam Lake and Remedy Entertainment. Released in 2001, it’s often hailed as the earliest example of a third-person shooter to reach technical, commercial, and critical success, and in addition, it introduced the world to “Bullet Time” – a mechanic that slows down time, allowing the player to have a more cinematic experience while preserving the overall flow and engagement in the process. Its invigorating narrative has also stood the test of time — let us dissect this title, on the twentieth anniversary of its release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Review

HIGH A profound and beautiful ending that’s unlike anything else all year. LOW Mulling over decisions I made at four in the morning. WTF Crying my eyes out to Dido’s Thank You while writing this review. I’m genuinely unhappy most of the time. There’s no way to beat around that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Eternals movie review scores poorer than Guardians of the Galaxy game

As Marvel continues its multimedia dominance, the entertainment giant’s two latest projects are surprising fans for different reasons. Eternals movie review scores are lower than those for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, according to leading aggregator Metacritic. Hopes were high for Eternals’ cinematic prospects, while, following the disastrous launch of Marvel’s Avengers, most weren’t holding out much hope for the new GotG game. In reality, those who engage with both mediums might need to flip their expectations completely.
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Film Review: Chloe Zhao’s MCU Movie Is Colossal, Cosmic and Refreshingly Close Up

In a Marvel story, time is fluid and history collapses, except when you’re sitting through one of their more artless and chaotic peril-fests, in which case the world being saved can’t come soon enough. Hiring Chloe Zhao to direct “Eternals,” however, sparked a curiosity unusual for a zealously protected billion-dollar commodity: Would the small-bore, contemplative humanity Zhao brought to “The Rider” and her Academy Award–winning “Nomadland” survive the scaled-up Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook?
MOVIES
NME

‘Eternals’ review: a frequently stunning MCU origin story

It’s often claimed that Marvel‘s blockbuster juggernauts allow directors little room for manoeuvre: maintaining the MCU house style trumps individual expression every single time. But Chloé Zhao, the Oscar-winning director of modern masterpiece Nomadland, suggested last year that she was given creative freedom with Eternals. “I think I got lucky...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Eternals Review: Long-Lasting Characters; Truncated Plot

Eternals is the story of Earth’s secret guardians. Tasked by the mysterious Celestials, a group of superpowered beings defend humans from Deviants—vicious creatures intent on ravaging the planet. With the Deviants thought to be eradicated, the Eternals have spread across the globe to lead peaceful lives. When a new threat emerges, the team reunites to stop it and fulfill their mission.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

‘Eternals’ Review: Caught Between the MCU Mold and a Chance To Break Free

Director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals takes place within a world that has fully gotten used to the notion that superheroes exist. Occurring after the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where a massive population returns after ‘the blip,’ the fact that Gods living among us doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) asks his girlfriend Cersei (Gemma Chan) if she’s a wizard “like Doctor Strange” and “to see if she can turn him into a giraffe.” With something as monumental as half of life on Earth turning into dust vanishing into dust, the MCU had to raise the stakes. What if there were God-like entitles that living among us that sought to protect us from a powerful, ancient enemy – even more powerful than an A.I. run amuck or an infinity gauntlet yielding mad man?
MOVIES
houstonianonline.com

First reviews for Marvel’s ‘Eternals: An Epic Story’, but is it worth it?

Note: This article contains files spoilers. The first wave of reactions to the Marvel movie eternity Inside. The film introduces the newest team of superheroes from Marvel Studios in just two weeks. They are the Eternal Beings, which are immortal beings who were sent to Earth by the Celestials to...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Eternal Home

Fire-Toolz’s work has always felt designed for life indoors. Listening to Chicago producer Angel Marcloid’s psychedelic splatters of new age, prog metal, vaporwave, and digital noise captures the distinct feeling of growing up online, with the entire history of recorded music just a keyboard click away. As with similarly minded artists like Galen Tipton and 100 gecs, Marcloid depicts the internet as a place where leaping between genres is as easy as switching tabs, the line between “good” and “bad” taste is all but meaningless, and you can let your personal soundtrack get as weird as you want from the safety of your headphones. The internet often acts as an incubator for our hyper-specific tastes to develop unfettered, a place for personal expression to take on wild new forms as we find our own niche communities that accept us. Marcloid’s music incorporates that boundless freedom and unleashes it like a modern take on an epic, confessional GeoCities blog post, full of typos and spinning unicorn clipart.
MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Reviews For ‘Eternals’ Say Marvel’s Latest Is the Most Unique Film Yet

Reviews for Marvel’s Eternals are starting to appear online and it may be the most divisive film so far. The film currently holds a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with reactions ranging all over the place. No critic seems to hate it. Most admire the sheer ambition of Marvel’s latest film. However, critics are also saying the ambition may be too much as a common critique of Eternals thus far is its massive amount of exposition as it sets up thousands of years of lore on a galactic proportion.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Eternals’ Review: An Ambitious Narrative Slams Against the Limits of Superhero Cinema

Superhero movies cannot be all things to all people. While Marvel Studios likes to pride itself on how its films can jump between genres so that something like Captain America: The Winter Soldier can be a “paranoid political thriller” and Guardians of the Galaxy can be a sci-fi romp through the cosmos, they’re still operating under the dictates of the superhero genre. That means there are clear heroes and villains, superpowers to dominate an external threat, and a need to save at least a planet if not a galaxy or the entire universe. A Marvel movie, by its very nature, can only go so far before it's reined in by these dictates, which makes Chloé Zhao’s Eternals an exceptionally frustrating movie. In each character, you can feel a far more interesting narrative straining to get out, but at the end of the day, the genre mandates the use of superpowers to defeat a threat to humanity. What should be the core of this movie—what it would mean to witness thousands of years of civilization and your contributions to it—instead becomes window-dressing to a typical superhero narrative where superpowered beings have to defeat some world-ending threat.
MOVIES

