Don’t call Kasabian’s first show in three years a comeback. They haven’t gone away – or, at least, they haven’t been away that much more than anyone else. But even so, the Leicester lads’ return to the stage comes with more baggage than most. While every band are still getting their shoes back on after an enforced break in proceedings thanks to Covid, the band are coming back into the game having undergone a major recalibration. Namely, the departure of frontman Tom Meighan following an admission of spousal abuse early last year, and a subsequent change of job for guitarist Serge Pizzorno, stepping from the shadows into the spotlight.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO