This is the statement that was sent to us regarding the incident from the public relations department at Bossier Schools:. The error was on our part and the bus operator was held accountable through disciplinary action consistent with Bossier Parish School Board policy. It is important to point out the operator drives multiple routes and had not yet parked her bus, which is when a full sweep from front to back is required. We are thankful the child was not harmed in any way and we will learn from this incident by reminding operators that it is a good safety practice to check buses for students that may have fallen asleep and did not deboard at their school.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO