Survivor believes God led way through cancer journey

Everything must change. Nothing stays the same. Everyone must change. No one stays the same. The young become the old. Mysteries do unfold because that’s the way of time. Nothing and no one goes unchanged. There are not many things in life you can be sure of—except rain comes from the clouds, sun lights up the sky and humming birds do fly. Winter turns to spring. Wounded hearts will heal, although never soon enough. But everything must change. These are the words of an ever popular, timeless song that expresses the fact that all things will change—except those within God’s nature.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO