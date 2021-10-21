Survivor believes God led way through cancer journey

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone you know is affected by breast cancer. You statistically can’t avoid it. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with the disease in her lifetime.
A suburban survivor wants to build compassion and understanding of the breast cancer battle being waged by your friend, neighbor, or co-worker so she took photos throughout her own fight.
CBS 2 made a choice to show you her very raw images without any editing. That includes pictures of her double mastectomy.
Lauren Victory shares this powerful story of powerful pictures.
