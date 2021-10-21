Early voting ongoing for city elections, county referendum

The first day of early voting in Hidalgo County has seen a slight decrease in turnout compared to the last non-presidential election in 2019. The 2019 general election, which included 10 constitutional amendments and municipal elections in five cities in Hidalgo County, had a total of 2,111 votes cast at 27 polling locations on the first day of early voting. On Monday, 2,054 votes were cast at 28 polling locations in the county.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO