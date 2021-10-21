Early voting ongoing for city elections, county referendum

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown used taxpayer money to mail to residents copies of a flyer that endorsed positions on the seven referendum questions that appear on this year’s general election ballot. Johnstown’s official municipal website also contained a post encouraging voters to vote a certain way. City...
Totals as of Monday for the first six days of early voting remain low with less than 800 ballots cast. According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s site online, there were 773 early voting ballots cast across the county. There were also 847 total mail ballots returned as of Oct. 23.
Early voting continues for the Nov. 2 election, which includes a $95 million bond proposition in Lewisville to build a new public safety complex and eight statewide propositions. After the first seven days of early voting, Denton County logged 6,324 in-person ballots and 1,089 mail-in ballots, according to Oct. 18-24...
Starting Monday, Franklin County residents can get a little extra time to cast early voter ballots in-person at the board of elections office. When early voting began on October 5, residents could vote in-person on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Now, they get two extra hours during the week starting Monday, until 7 p.m. each day.
Elections administrators in Smith and Gregg counties say turnout for the first week of early voting for November elections was slow — as expected. Texans will decide eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution on Nov. 2. Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said Friday the low number of ballots...
Early voting continues in Cameron County. Voters are casting ballots in advance of the Nov. 2 election, deciding whether officials should build an arena in the county. They will also vote on eight Texas propositions. Furthermore, Los Fresnos voters are electing city council members and three proposed city charters. Port...
Virginia’s election is less than two weeks away. On the ballot are statewide races of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, which are being watched closely by political experts across the country. Voters will also have the choice of local races on the ballot. Dickenson County has added the drive-through...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township reminds residents that early voting for the November 2021 election is under way and concludes on Friday, October 29, 2021. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Early voting in Montgomery County is open this Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 8 a.m. to...
(WENY) – Early voting for the 2021 elections will kick off in New York State on October 23. This year, voters can cast their ballot for local, county and state races, as well as any proposed state amendments or municipal issues such as library funding. Early voting in New York...
The Nov. 2 election is in less than two weeks, and early voting began Monday, lasting until Oct. 29. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at the Titus County Elections Office. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 22. The ballot will include eight constitutional amendments. Proposition 1: HJR 143 - This amendment…
Early voting in the Nov. 2 constitutional amendment by personal appearance continues through Friday, Oct. 29 in the Elections Office at 613 N. Fisk. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29. You voter registration application must...
The first day of early voting in Hidalgo County has seen a slight decrease in turnout compared to the last non-presidential election in 2019. The 2019 general election, which included 10 constitutional amendments and municipal elections in five cities in Hidalgo County, had a total of 2,111 votes cast at 27 polling locations on the first day of early voting. On Monday, 2,054 votes were cast at 28 polling locations in the county.
Early voting began Monday, and will continue until Election Day on November 2. The Texas Constitutional Amendment Election happens every two years, and local leaders say it is important to use your voice. “Taxpayer dollars are at work here,” says McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith. “We live in a...
Early voting starts Monday morning for not just the Nov. 2 statewide election, but “two completely different elections” for voters in eastern and southern portions of Bexar County. The good news is that voters in those areas can cast ballots on eight proposed statewide constitutional amendments and perhaps a school...
(WIVB) – Early voting for the November elections starts this Saturday, and our local board of elections are helping people get ready. Both Niagara and Erie County election offices will be open for extended hours starting this week. The time will be used to help people apply for absentee ballots in person . The deadline […]
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are less than three weeks away from the November 2nd City and School Elections in Iowa which means the window for voting early or absentee is now open. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke reminds us the window in which to vote outside of the actual election...
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger and his office is all set for the 89th District special election on Nov. 3 to fill the unexpired term of Robert Goforth. Mae Suramek (D) and Timmy Truett (R) will be vying for the seat vacated by Goforth after he stepped down earlier this year.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting begins in less than a week for the Texarkana, Texas city elections. The long-time mayor now faces a new challenger for the first time in nearly a decade. For the last nine years, Bob Bruggeman has served as mayor for Texarkana. With 16 years...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting for municipal elections began this week, giving residents a chance to cast their ballots prior to the November 2 election. This period will last through Friday, October 29th, which is the last day for early voting. The period to request absentee ballots is shorter than in past elections. All absentee ballots must be received by election day.
Early Voting in Hope Mills will kick off on Oct. 14 and run through Oct. 30. as residents of the town start voting for their next Mayor and five Town Commissioners. The winners of the election will serve for the next two years. The candidates for Mayor are Jessie Bellflowers,...
Comments / 0