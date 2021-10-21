CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Chat with Brad Hodder

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugh!!!!!! I nearly ran out of time on the Zoom clock in chatting with artist Brad Hodder as there was so much I still wanted to ask him. Brad proudly talked about how his parents supported him and didn’t mind when he chose to pursue theatre professionally. He also had teachers...

Canadian Chat with Emerging Playwright Trudee Romanek

I had the opportunity to meet Trudee just this past fall in Port Perry at a reading of one of her plays staged by Port Perry’s Theatre on the Ridge. She is an emerging playwright and award-winning author. In June, her WWII drama Bright Daybreak was presented at Stage One Lunchbox Theatre’s virtual festival of New Canadian Works in Calgary, and she is a co-creator of this summer’s Ghost Watchers: An Augmented Reality Theatrical Adventure for Theatre by the Bay in Barrie. Her one-act youth musical The Tales of Andergrimm was just produced for a third time by the Kempenfelt Players, now as an outdoor, filmed production and, in July, she worked with young actors at Theatre on the Ridge to create the one-act comedy Half Baked.
Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
Chatting with Cory M. Coons

No one denies that the Canadian music scene is one of the most influential ones in our industry. I believe the big share of it would go for rock and pop alike. I was really amazed by the retro and modern merge in "Freedom Road" by the veteran recording artist and songwriter Cory M. Coons. His music provoked me enough to have such an honour to chat with him about a very long successful career of 30 years! Let the story begins...
Announcement from Toronto's b current

I received a release from b current recently announcing two new projects. At this time, this is not a season announcement due to ongoing public health concerns and in a bid to remain nimble, so the company has decided to announce one or two projects at a time this year.
Canadian Chat with Ravi Jain

There are some artists with whom I’ve wanted to converse during the pandemic and events did not allow us to chat. Ravi Jain is one of them. We’ve been playing email tag throughout the pandemic. He and his wife are parents of an adorable little guy, so I understood completely family responsibilities must come first.
