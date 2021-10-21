Canadian Chat with Brad Hodder

I had the opportunity to meet Trudee just this past fall in Port Perry at a reading of one of her plays staged by Port Perry’s Theatre on the Ridge. She is an emerging playwright and award-winning author. In June, her WWII drama Bright Daybreak was presented at Stage One Lunchbox Theatre’s virtual festival of New Canadian Works in Calgary, and she is a co-creator of this summer’s Ghost Watchers: An Augmented Reality Theatrical Adventure for Theatre by the Bay in Barrie. Her one-act youth musical The Tales of Andergrimm was just produced for a third time by the Kempenfelt Players, now as an outdoor, filmed production and, in July, she worked with young actors at Theatre on the Ridge to create the one-act comedy Half Baked.

