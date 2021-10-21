People On The Move

Longtime Vistage Florida CEO Kelly Scott died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, the organization said Monday, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. Scott, who had been involved with Vistage Florida since 2007, served as CEO and chairman since 2012. Under his leadership, the executive coaching organization grew to serve more than 800 executives across the state. Scott, who died the night before his 66th birthday, came to the organization after a long career in the medical technologies industry. That included serving as managing director for the United Kingdom and Asian subsidiaries of cardiovascular device manufacturer Sorin Medical and as CEO of Gish Biomedical. Earlier in his career, Scott was CEO of holding company Triton Group Ltd. and worked at Ernst and Young. Vistage Florida board member Michael Earley was named Scott’s successor by the organization’s board Monday morning. Earley, who has been on the board for eight years, had been CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks, which was acquired by Humana Inc for $850 million in December 2012. “Sad doesn’t begin to describe the feelings of our office staff in Jacksonville and of our 38 Vistage Chairs across the state,” said Earley. “Kelly Scott took our company to new heights. It is now my responsibility to honor his legacy by leveraging the momentum he and his team have created.”

