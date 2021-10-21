CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

People On The Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Tharp has joined Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI as...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

11 smart strategies to find and land more profitable clients for your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Most business leaders say they want more clients, but not all clients will have an equal impact on the bottom line. For many service businesses, “quality versus quantity” standards should apply to the clients they choose to pursue and retain.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Glen Raven makes executive move to focus on global expansion

In a move to augment its worldwide growth ambitions, Burlington-based Glen Raven Inc. has named Marc Austein vice president of corporate development. In his new role with the provider of innovative textiles and performance solutions, Austein will work to identify and implement growth strategies for the company, including new acquisitions and partnerships for Glen Raven’s global business.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Federal Realty CEO: A nice office isn't enough anymore. Developers must 'create the place.'

Don Wood is still putting his money on office buildings — but only ones in the right place. Wood, CEO of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), sees the edict for office development simply: If you want to get the best employees in the door — for recruitment and office attendance alike — your office space and its surroundings must deliver the comforts of home.
RETAIL
#Everyday Ai#Technology Alliances#Channel Partners
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Ryan Companies US names Dallas-based VP of health care development

Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies US, Inc. has appointed Dallas-based Kevin Schoolcraft as its vice president of health care development for the company’s Midwest and South Central regions. Based in Dallas, Schoolcraft will oversee the growth of Ryan’s health care unit which includes various health care spaces including surgery centers, medical office...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Former Levi Strauss executive named JCPenney's CEO

Simon Property Group Inc. and other owners said late Monday that Marc Rosen has been appointed chief executive officer of its department-store chain JCPenney, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon's chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the board of directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January, the owners said. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co. , according to a statement. "Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success," Shashoua said in a statement.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Jacksonville among the nation's fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs, according to LinkedIn

The three fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs are in Florida, and while Jacksonville doesn't quite make the list, it is among the slightly smaller cities that are conducive to starting businesses. That's according to according to LinkedIn's State of Entrepreneurship report. The report defined entrepreneurs as anyone on LinkedIn who self-identified...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

How technology (and COVID-19) is changing healthcare – insights and solutions

The panelists for this Table of Experts were Tim Archer, Chief Executive Officer, New England at UnitedHealthcare; Amy Jordan, Director, Digital Strategy, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual; And Dr Ana Stankovic, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of New England. The moderator was Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher, Boston Business Journal. Carolyn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Vistage Florida CEO, who grew organization, dies in Jacksonville

Longtime Vistage Florida CEO Kelly Scott died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, the organization said Monday, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. Scott, who had been involved with Vistage Florida since 2007, served as CEO and chairman since 2012. Under his leadership, the executive coaching organization grew to serve more than 800 executives across the state. Scott, who died the night before his 66th birthday, came to the organization after a long career in the medical technologies industry. That included serving as managing director for the United Kingdom and Asian subsidiaries of cardiovascular device manufacturer Sorin Medical and as CEO of Gish Biomedical. Earlier in his career, Scott was CEO of holding company Triton Group Ltd. and worked at Ernst and Young. Vistage Florida board member Michael Earley was named Scott’s successor by the organization’s board Monday morning. Earley, who has been on the board for eight years, had been CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks, which was acquired by Humana Inc for $850 million in December 2012. “Sad doesn’t begin to describe the feelings of our office staff in Jacksonville and of our 38 Vistage Chairs across the state,” said Earley. “Kelly Scott took our company to new heights. It is now my responsibility to honor his legacy by leveraging the momentum he and his team have created.”
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Flagship Pioneering spinout thinks it has a treatment for 'long Covid'

In a near-first for the biotech industry, Axcella Therapeutics Inc. is launching a clinical study investigating a new drug to treat "long Covid," a long-lasting version of the once-novel respiratory illness that is still little understood. Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA) is teaming up with Oxford University on a Phase 2 trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

With more money saved, Millennial women show greater interest in investing

There’s good news for the growing share of women pursuing investing: Despite their lack of confidence, women investors tend to outperform men. Just over two-thirds of women now invest outside of retirement, up from 44% in 2018, according to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 Women and Investing Study, which polled 1,200 women. Broken down by generation, that share is even greater among Millennials, at 71%. Among Gen Xers, it’s 67%, and among Baby Boomers, it’s 62%.
PERSONAL FINANCE

