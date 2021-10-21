CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integrated cooling (i-Cool) textile of heat conduction and sweat transportation for personal perspiration management

By Yucan Peng
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerspiration evaporation plays an indispensable role in human body heat dissipation. However, conventional textiles tend to focus on sweat removal and pay little attention to the basic thermoregulation function of sweat, showing limited evaporation ability and cooling efficiency in moderate/profuse perspiration scenarios. Here, we propose an integrated cooling (i-Cool) textile with...

