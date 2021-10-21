In-situ spectroscopic observation of dynamic-coupling oxygen on atomically dispersed iridium electrocatalyst for acidic water oxidation

Bone healing is a complex process, and if not managed successfully, it can lead to non-union, metal-work failure, bacterial infections, physical and psychological patient impairment. Due to the growing urgency to minimise antibiotic dependency, alternative treatment strategies, including the use of nanoparticles, have attracted significant attention. In the present study, cerium oxide nanoparticles (Ce4+, Ce3+) have been selected due to their unique antibacterial redox capability. We found the processing routes affected the agglomeration tendency, particle size distribution, antibacterial potential, and ratio of Ce3+:Ce4+ valence states of the cerium oxide nanoparticles. The antibacterial efficacy of the nanoparticles in the concentration range of 50"“200Â Âµg/ml is demonstrated against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus epidermis, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa by determining the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50). Cerium oxide nanoparticles containing a more significant amount of Ce3+ ions, i.e., FRNP, exhibited 8.5"‰Â±"‰1.2%, 10.5"‰Â±"‰4.4%, and 13.8"‰Â±"‰5.8% increased antibacterial efficacy compared with nanoparticles consisting mainly of Ce4+ ions, i.e., nanoparticles calcined at 815Â Â°C.
