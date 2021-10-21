CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-situ spectroscopic observation of dynamic-coupling oxygen on atomically dispersed iridium electrocatalyst for acidic water oxidation

By Hui Su
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncovering the dynamics of active sites in the working conditions is crucial to realizing increased activity, enhanced stability and reduced cost of oxygen evolution reaction (OER) electrocatalysts in proton exchange membrane electrolytes. Herein, we identify at the atomic level potential-driven dynamic-coupling oxygen on atomically dispersed hetero-nitrogen-configured Ir sites (AD-HN-Ir) in the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cofilin1 oxidation links oxidative distress to mitochondrial demise and neuronal cell death

Many cell death pathways, including apoptosis, regulated necrosis, and ferroptosis, are relevant for neuronal cell death and share common mechanisms such as the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitochondrial damage. Here, we present the role of the actin-regulating protein cofilin1 in regulating mitochondrial pathways in oxidative neuronal death. Cofilin1 deletion in neuronal HT22 cells exerted increased mitochondrial resilience, assessed by quantification of mitochondrial ROS production, mitochondrial membrane potential, and ATP levels. Further, cofilin1-deficient cells met their energy demand through enhanced glycolysis, whereas control cells were metabolically impaired when challenged by ferroptosis. Further, cofilin1 was confirmed as a key player in glutamate-mediated excitotoxicity and associated mitochondrial damage in primary cortical neurons. Using isolated mitochondria and recombinant cofilin1, we provide a further link to toxicity-related mitochondrial impairment mediated by oxidized cofilin1. Our data revealed that the detrimental impact of cofilin1 on mitochondria depends on the oxidation of cysteine residues at positions 139 and 147. Overall, our findings show that cofilin1 acts as a redox sensor in oxidative cell death pathways of ferroptosis, and also promotes glutamate excitotoxicity. Protective effects by cofilin1 inhibition are particularly attributed to preserved mitochondrial integrity and function. Thus, interfering with the oxidation and pathological activation of cofilin1 may offer an effective therapeutic strategy in neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Global ISA dynamics observed by Landsat satellites from 1972 to 2019

For half a century, human activities drastically altered the climate, environment, and ecosystem of the Earth, which restricted the sustainable development and affected human well-being. Impervious surface areas (ISA), i.e., artificial structures with impermeable characteristics, mainly including roofs, paved surfaces, roads, and hardened grounds, are the most affected regions. Using more than three million Landsat satellite images, this research developed the first global impervious surface area (GISA) dataset from 1972 to 2019. Based on 120,777 independent and random reference sites from 270 cities all over the world, the omission error, commission error, and F-score of GISA are 5.16%, 0.82%, and 0.954, respectively.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ultrafast and coupled: Atomic vibrations in the quantum material boron nitride

Materials consisting of a few atomic layers display properties determined by quantum physics. In a stack of such layers, vibrations of the atoms can be triggered by infrared light. New experimental and theoretical work shows that atomic vibrations within the layers of hexagonal boron nitride, the so-called transverse optical phonons, couple directly to motions of the layers against each other. For a period of some 20 ps, the coupling results in a frequency down-shift of the optical phonons and their optical resonance. This behavior is a genuine property of the quantum material and of interest for applications in high-frequency optoelectronics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Evaporation kinetics in highly porous tetrapodal zinc oxide networks studied using in situ SRÂµCT

Tetrapodal zinc oxide (t-ZnO) is used to fabricate polymer composites for many different applications ranging from biomedicine to electronics. In recent times, macroscopic framework structures from t-ZnO have been used as a versatile sacrificial template for the synthesis of multi-scaled foam structures from different nanomaterials such as graphene, hexagonal boron nitride or gallium nitride. Many of these fabrication methods rely on wet-chemical coating processes using nanomaterial dispersions, leading to a strong interest in the actual coating mechanism and factors influencing it. Depending on the type of medium (e.g. solvent) used, different results regarding the homogeneity of the nanomaterial coating can be achieved. In order to understand how a medium influences the coating behavior, the evaporation process of water and ethanol is investigated in this work using in situ synchrotron radiation-based micro computed tomography (SRÂµCT). By employing propagation-based phase contrast imaging, both the t-ZnO network and the medium can be visualized. Thus, the evaporation process can be monitored non-destructively in three dimensions. This investigation showed that using a polar medium such as water leads to uniform evaporation and, by that, a homogeneous coating of the entire network.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Learning non-stationary Langevin dynamics from stochastic observations of latent trajectories

Many complex systems operating far from the equilibrium exhibit stochastic dynamics that can be described by a Langevin equation. Inferring Langevin equations from data can reveal how transient dynamics of such systems give rise to their function. However, dynamics are often inaccessible directly and can be only gleaned through a stochastic observation process, which makes the inference challenging. Here we present a non-parametric framework for inferring the Langevin equation, which explicitly models the stochastic observation process and non-stationary latent dynamics. The framework accounts for the non-equilibrium initial and final states of the observed system and for the possibility that the system's dynamics define the duration of observations. Omitting any of these non-stationary components results in incorrect inference, in which erroneous features arise in the dynamics due to non-stationary data distribution. We illustrate the framework using models of neural dynamics underlying decision making in the brain.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Ionised water’s fleeting radical–cation pair observed for the first time

For the first time, scientists have imaged and measured a fundamental but fleeting step in water ionisation – the creation of the hydroxyl–hydronium complex OH(H3O+), a radical–cation pair – before it separates a hundred quadrillionth of a second later. Water ionisation is a process that features in countless chemical reactions,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Iridium metallene oxide for acidic oxygen evolution catalysis

Exploring new materials is essential in the field of material science. Especially, searching for optimal materials with utmost atomic utilization, ideal activities and desirable stability for catalytic applications requires smart design of materials' structures. Herein, we report iridium metallene oxide: 1"‰T phase-iridium dioxide (IrO2) by a synthetic strategy combining mechanochemistry and thermal treatment in a strong alkaline medium. This material demonstrates high activity for oxygen evolution reaction with a low overpotential of 197 millivolt in acidic electrolyte at 10 milliamperes per geometric square centimeter (mA cmgeoâˆ’2). Together, it achieves high turnover frequencies of 4.2 sUPDâˆ’1 (3.0 sBETâˆ’1) at 1.50"‰V vs. reversible hydrogen electrode. Furthermore, 1T-IrO2 also shows little degradation after 126"‰hours chronopotentiometry measurement under the high current density of 250"‰mA cmgeoâˆ’2 in proton exchange membrane device. Theoretical calculations reveal that the active site of Ir in 1T-IrO2 provides an optimal free energy uphill in *OH formation, leading to the enhanced performance. The discovery of this 1T-metallene oxide material will provide new opportunities for catalysis and other applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-canonical glutamine transamination sustains efferocytosis by coupling redox buffering to oxidative phosphorylation

Macrophages rely on tightly integrated metabolic rewiring to clear dying neighboring cells by efferocytosis during homeostasis and disease. Here we reveal that glutaminase-1-mediated glutaminolysis is critical to promote apoptotic cell clearance by macrophages during homeostasis in mice. In addition, impaired macrophage glutaminolysis exacerbates atherosclerosis, a condition during which, efficient apoptotic cell debris clearance is critical to limit disease progression. Glutaminase-1 expression strongly correlates with atherosclerotic plaque necrosis in patients with cardiovascular diseases. High-throughput transcriptional and metabolic profiling reveals that macrophage efferocytic capacity relies on a non-canonical transaminase pathway, independent from the traditional requirement of glutamate dehydrogenase to fuel É‘-ketoglutarate-dependent immunometabolism. This pathway is necessary to meet the unique requirements of efferocytosis for cellular detoxification and high-energy cytoskeletal rearrangements. Thus, we uncover a role for non-canonical glutamine metabolism for efficient clearance of dying cells and maintenance of tissue homeostasis during health and disease in mouse and humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering catalyst supports to stabilize PdO two-dimensional rafts for water-tolerant methane oxidation

The treatment of emissions from natural gas engines is an important area of research since methane is a potent greenhouse gas. The benchmark catalysts, based on Pd, still face challenges such as water poisoning and long-term stability. Here we report an approach for catalyst synthesis that relies on the trapping of metal single atoms on the support surface, in thermally stable form, to modify the nature of further deposited metal/metal oxide. By anchoring Pt ions on a catalyst support we can tailor the morphology of the deposited phase. In particular, two-dimensional (2D) rafts of PdOx are formed, resulting in higher reaction rates and improved water tolerance during methane oxidation. The results show that modifying the support by trapping single atoms could provide an important addition to the toolkit of catalyst designers for controlling the nucleation and growth of metal and metal oxide clusters in heterogeneous catalysts.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Interrelationships between the structural, spectroscopic, and antibacterial properties of nanoscale (<"‰50Â nm) cerium oxides

Bone healing is a complex process, and if not managed successfully, it can lead to non-union, metal-work failure, bacterial infections, physical and psychological patient impairment. Due to the growing urgency to minimise antibiotic dependency, alternative treatment strategies, including the use of nanoparticles, have attracted significant attention. In the present study, cerium oxide nanoparticles (Ce4+, Ce3+) have been selected due to their unique antibacterial redox capability. We found the processing routes affected the agglomeration tendency, particle size distribution, antibacterial potential, and ratio of Ce3+:Ce4+ valence states of the cerium oxide nanoparticles. The antibacterial efficacy of the nanoparticles in the concentration range of 50"“200Â Âµg/ml is demonstrated against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus epidermis, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa by determining the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50). Cerium oxide nanoparticles containing a more significant amount of Ce3+ ions, i.e., FRNP, exhibited 8.5"‰Â±"‰1.2%, 10.5"‰Â±"‰4.4%, and 13.8"‰Â±"‰5.8% increased antibacterial efficacy compared with nanoparticles consisting mainly of Ce4+ ions, i.e., nanoparticles calcined at 815Â Â°C.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The influence of water hardness perturbations on bubble departure dynamics

The influence of small changes to water hardness on the nonlinear behaviour of liquid penetration into a capillary and the resulting air pressure fluctuations during air bubble formation are examined in this paper. Experiments were undertaken in which bubbles were generated both in water having a surface tensile force of Ïƒ"‰="‰72.2 mN/m and in an aqueous solution of calcium carbonate having a surface tensile force of Ïƒ"‰="‰75.4 mN/m, each contained in a glass capillary with an internal diameter of 1Â mm. It is shown that both the maximum value of liquid penetration into the capillary and bubble growth time are affected by perturbations to the water hardness. The time it takes for the bubble to depart the capillary was estimated using the following nonlinear data analysis methods: time delay (Ï„), attractor reconstructions, correlation dimension (D), and largest Lyapunov exponent (Î»). All estimates demonstrate that the pressure fluctuations in the c"“c aqueous solutions and extent of liquid solution penetration into the capillary during the time between subsequent bubble departures behave chaotically. Furthermore, this work demonstrates that the dynamics of bubble formation along with the bubble waiting time are very sensitive to small perturbation in the physical properties of the liquid, and this sensitivity has a significant effect on the observed chaotic behaviour.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topology-transformable block copolymers based on a rotaxane structure: change in bulk properties with same composition

The topology of polymers affects their characteristic features, i.e., their microscopic structure and macroscopic properties. However, the topology of a polymer is usually fixed during the construction of the polymer chain and cannot be transformed after its determination during the synthesis. In this study, topology-transformable block copolymers that are connected via rotaxane linkages are introduced. We will present systems in which the topology transformation of block copolymers changes their 1) microphase-separated structures and 2) macroscopic mechanical properties. The combination of a rotaxane structure at the junction point and block copolymers that spontaneously form microphase-separated structures in the bulk provides access to systems that cannot be attained using conventional covalent bonds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY

