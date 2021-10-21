Stroboscopic operando spectroscopy of the dynamics in heterogeneous catalysis by event-averaging

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease. Different factors, including genetics and viruses may contribute to T1D, but the causes of T1D are not fully known, and there is currently no cure. The advent of high-throughput technologies has revolutionized the field of medicine and biology, and analysis of multi-source data along with clinical information has brought a better understanding of the mechanisms behind disease pathogenesis. The aim of this work was the development of a data repository linking clinical information and interactome studies in T1D. To address this goal, we analyzed the electronic health records and online databases of genes, proteins, miRNAs, and pathways to have a global view of T1D. There were common comorbid diseases such as anemia, hypertension, vitreous diseases, renal diseases, and atherosclerosis in the phenotypic disease networks. In the protein"“protein interaction network, CASP3 and TNF were date-hub proteins involved in several pathways. Moreover, CTNNB1, IGF1R, and STAT3 were hub proteins, whereas miR-155-5p, miR-34a-5p, miR-23-3p, and miR-20a-5p were hub miRNAs in the gene-miRNA interaction network. Multiple levels of information including genetic, protein, miRNA and clinical data resulted in multiple results, which suggests the complementarity of multiple sources. With the integration of multifaceted information, it will shed light on the mechanisms underlying T1D; the provided data and repository has utility in understanding phenotypic disease networks for the potential development of comorbidities in T1D patients as well as the clues for further research on T1D comorbidities.

