A systematic study on the synergistic effects of MWCNTs and core"“shell particles on the physicomechanical properties of epoxy resin

By Ali Gharieh
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere, core"“shell impact modifier particles (CSIMPs) and multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNs) were used as reinforcing agents for improving the toughness and tensile properties of epoxy resin. For this purpose, emulsion polymerization technique was exploited to fabricate poly(butyl acrylate-allyl methacrylate) core-poly(methyl methacrylate-glycidyl methacrylate) shell impact modifier particles with an average particle size...

