Chemistry

Inspecting the electronic structure and thermoelectric power factor of novel p-type half-Heuslers

By Shakeel Ahmad Khandy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn line for semiconducting electronic properties, we systematically scrutinize the likely to be grown half-Heusler compounds XTaZ (X"‰="‰Pd, Pt and Z"‰="‰Al, Ga, In) for their stability and thermoelectric properties. The energetically favored F-43m configuration of XTaZ alloys at equilibrium lattice constant is a promising non-magnetic semiconductor reflected from its total valence...

Nature.com

Spatially-resolved electronic structure of stripe domains in IrTe through electronic structure microscopy

Phase separation in the nanometer- to micrometer-scale is characteristic for correlated materials, for example, high temperature superconductors, colossal magnetoresistance manganites, Mott insulators, etc. Resolving the electronic structure with spatially-resolved information is critical for revealing the fundamental physics of such inhomogeneous systems yet this is challenging experimentally. Here by using nanometer- and micrometer-spot angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopies (NanoARPES and MicroARPES), we reveal the spatially-resolved electronic structure in the stripe phase of IrTe2. Each separated domain shows two-fold symmetric electronic structure with the mirror axis aligned along 3 equivalent directions, and 6"‰Ã—"‰1 replicas are clearly identified. Moreover, such electronic structure inhomogeneity disappears across the stripe phase transition, suggesting that electronic phase with broken symmetry induced by the 6"‰Ã—"‰1 modulation is directly related to the stripe phase transition of IrTe2. Our work demonstrates the capability of NanoARPES and MicroARPES in elucidating the fundamental physics of phase-separated materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Growth differentiation factor-15 and the association between type 2 diabetes and liver fibrosis in NAFLD

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a strong risk factor for liver fibrosis in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It remains uncertain why T2DM increases the risk of liver fibrosis. It has been suggested that growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15) concentrations increase the risk of liver fibrosis. We aimed to investigate (a) whether GDF-15 concentrations were associated with liver fibrosis and involved in the relationship between T2DM and liver fibrosis and (b) what factors linked with T2DM are associated with increased GDF-15 concentrations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A novel technique to assess rotational deformities in lower extremities using CT-based motion analysis

Rotational deformities following intramedullary (IM) nailing of tibia has a reported incidence of as high as 20%. Common techniques to measure deformities following IM nailing of tibia are either based on clinical assessment, plain X-rays or Computed Tomography (CT) comparing the treated leg with the uninjured contralateral side. All these techniques are based on examiners manual calculation inherently subject to bias. Following our previous rigorous motion analysis and symmetry studies on hemi pelvises, femurs and orthopaedic implants, we aimed to introduce a novel fully digital technique to measure rotational deformities in the lower legs. Following formal institutional approval from the Imperial College, CT images of 10 pairs of human lower legs were retrieved. Images were anonymized and uploaded to a research server. Three dimensional CT images of the lower legs were bilaterally reconstructed. CT-based motion analysis (CTMA) was used and the mirrored images of the left side were merged with the right side proximally as stationary and distally as moving objects. Discrepancies in translation and rotation were automatically calculated. Our study population had a mean age of 54"‰Â±"‰20Â years. There were six males and four females. We observed a greater variation in translation (mm) of Centre of Mass (COM) in sagittal plane (95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰2.959"“.292) which was also presented as rotational difference alongside the antero-posterior direction or Y axis (95% CI .370"“1.035). In other word the right lower legs in our study were more likely to be in varus compared to the left side. However, there were no statistically significant differences in coronal or axial planes. Using our proposed fully digital technique we found that lower legs of the human adults were symmetrical in axial and coronal plane. We found sagittal plane differences which need further addressing in future using bigger sample size. Our novel recommended technique is fully digital and commercially available. This new technique can be useful in clinical practice addressing rotational deformities following orthopaedic surgical intervention. This new technique can substitute the previously introduced techniques.
SWEDEN
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel method of identifying inner ear malformation types by pattern recognition in the mid modiolar section

Identification of the inner ear malformation types from radiographs is a complex process. We hypothesize that each inner ear anatomical type has a uniqueness in its appearance in radiographs. The outer contour of the inner ear was captured from the mid-modiolar section, perpendicular to the oblique-coronal plane, from which the A-value was determined from CT scans with different inner ear anatomical types. The mean A-value of normal anatomy (NA) and enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome (EVAS) anatomical types was greater than for Incomplete Partition (IP) type I, II, III and cochlear hypoplasia. The outer contour of the cochlear portion within the mid-modiolar section of NA and EVAS resembles the side view of Aladdin's lamp; IP type I resembles the side-view of the Sphinx pyramid and type II a Pomeranian dog's face. The steep spiraling cochlear turns of IP type III resemble an Auger screw tip. Drawing a line parallel to the posterior margin of internal auditory canalÂ (IAC) in axial-view, bisecting the cavity into cochlear and vestibular portions, identifies common-cavity; whereas a cavity that falls under the straight-line leaving no cochlear portion identifies cochlear aplasia. An atlas of the outer contour of seventy-eight inner ears was created for the identification of the inner malformation types precisely.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Determination of the electronic transport in type separated carbon nanotubes thin films doped with gold nanocrystals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96307-6, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results and discussion, under the subheading 'Electrical transport investigation',. "The electronic transport in our samples has been tested by four common theoretical models: Fluctuation Induced Tunneling (FIT)33, 3- and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wireless power transfer based on novel physical concepts

Wireless power transfer-the transmission of electromagnetic energy without physical connectors such as wires or waveguides-typically exploits electromagnetic field control methods that were first proposed decades ago and requires some essential parameters (such as efficiency) to be sacrificed in favour of others (such as stability). In recent years, novel approaches to electromagnetic field manipulation have been developed that can be used to create advanced forms of wireless power transfer. Here we review the development of novel physical effects and materials for wireless power transfer. We explore techniques based on coherent perfect absorption, parity"“time symmetry and exceptional points, and on-site power generation. We also explore the use of metamaterials and metasurfaces in wireless power transfer, and the use of acoustic power transfer. Finally, we highlight potential routes for the further development of wireless power transfer technology.
TECHNOLOGY
Inverse

Tiny, bean-shaped structures are secretly powering life as we know it

Life as we know it wouldn’t be possible without chloroplasts — those tiny, bean-shaped structures inside plant and algae cells that harness the sun’s energy to turn water and carbon dioxide into essential sugars and oxygen. The very color of our planet, rich in green hues, is down to chlorophyll,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Seasonal predictability of baroclinic wave activity

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 50 (2021) Cite this article. Midlatitude baroclinic waves drive extratropical weather and climate variations, but their predictability beyond 2 weeks has been deemed low. Here we analyze a large ensemble of climate simulations forced by observed sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and demonstrate that seasonal variations of baroclinic wave activity (BWA) are potentially predictable. This potential seasonal predictability is denoted by robust BWA responses to SST forcings. To probe regional sources of the potential predictability, a regression analysis is applied to the SST-forced large ensemble simulations. By filtering out variability internal to the atmosphere and land, this analysis identifies both well-known and unfamiliar BWA responses to SST forcings across latitudes. Finally, we confirm the model-indicated predictability by showing that an operational seasonal prediction system can leverage some of the identified SST-BWA relationships to achieve skillful predictions of BWA. Our findings help to extend long-range predictions of the statistics of extratropical weather events and their impacts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

Attenuation model of tunnel blast vibration velocity based on the influence of free surface

In tunnel blasting excavation, it is important to clarify the attenuation law of blast wave propagation and predict the blast vibration velocity effectively to ensure safe tunnel construction and protection design. The effects of the free surface area its quantity on the blast vibration velocity are considered, and free surface parameters are introduced to improve the existing blast vibration velocity prediction formula. Based on the Tianhuan railway Daqianshiling tunnel project, field blast vibration monitoring tests are performed to determine changes in the peak blasting vibration velocity based on the blast distance and free surface area. LS-DYNA is used to establish tunnel blasting excavation models under three operating conditions; subsequently, the attenuation law of blast vibration velocity and changes in the vibration response spectrum are analysed. Results show that the free surface area and number of free surfaces enable the blast vibration velocity to be predicted under various operating conditions: a smaller free surface area results in a narrower frequency band range, whereas more free surfaces result in a narrower frequency band range. The improved blast vibration velocity prediction formula is validated using field and numerical test data. It is indicated that the improved formula is applicable to various tunnelling conditions.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Antibacterial activity and characteristics of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized from Carduus crispus

In recent years' synthesis of metal nanoparticle using plants has been extensively studied and recognized as a non-toxic and efficient method applicable in biomedical field. The aim of this study is to investigate the role of different parts of medical plant Carduus crispus on synthesizing silver nanoparticles and characterize the produced nanoparticle. Our study showed that silver nanoparticles (AgNP) synthesized via whole plant extract exhibited a blue shift in absorption spectra with increased optical density, which correlates to a high yield and small size. Also, the results of zeta potential, X-ray diffraction, photon cross-correlation spectroscopy analysis showed the surface charge of âˆ’"‰54.29"‰Â±"‰4.96Â mV (AgNP-S), âˆ’"‰42.64"‰Â±"‰3.762Â mV (AgNP-F), âˆ’"‰46.02"‰Â±"‰4.17Â mV (AgNP-W), the crystallite size of 36Â nm (AgNP-S), 13Â nm (AgNP-F), 14Â nm (AgNP-W) with face-centered cubic structure and average grain sizes of 145.1Â nm, 22.5Â nm and 99.6Â nm. Another important characteristic, such as elemental composition and constituent capping agent has been determined by energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared. The silver nanoparticles were composed of"‰~"‰80% Ag,"‰~"‰15% K, and"‰~"‰7.5% Ca (or"‰~"‰2.8% P) elements. Moreover, the results of the FTIR measurement suggested that the distinct functional groups present in both AgNP-S and AgNP-F were found in AgNP-W. The atomic force microscopy analysis revealed that AgNP-S, AgNP-F and AgNP-W had sizes of 131Â nm, 33Â nm and 70Â nm respectively. In addition, the biosynthesized silver nanoparticles were evaluated for their cytotoxicity and antibacterial activity. At 17Â Âµg/ml concentration, AgNP-S, AgNP-F and AgNP-W showed very low toxicity on HepG2 cell line but also high antibacterial activity. The silver nanoparticles showed antibacterial activity on both gram-negative bacterium Escherichia coli (5.5"‰Â±"‰0.2Â mm to 6.5"‰Â±"‰0.3Â mm) and gram-positive bacterium Micrococcus luteus (7"‰Â±"‰0.4Â mm to 7.7"‰Â±"‰0.5Â mm). Our study is meaningful as a first observation indicating the possibility of using special plant organs to control the characteristics of nanoparticles.
SCIENCE

