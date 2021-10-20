Jackson State ranked as No. 20 in FCS

No. 9 Montana State and No. 19 Weber State have something to prove when they take the field against each other Friday night on ESPNU. MSU wants to prove it is among the FCS elite with a 19-16 loss to Wyoming (who is now 4-1) and five straight dominating performances against FCS opponents. But with a Massey strength of schedule of 85th, the jury is still out on how good the Bobcats are.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO