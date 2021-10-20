Jackson State ranked as No. 20 in FCS

The Villanova football team is now ranked as high as 5th in the country in FCS after a gigantic 28-27 win on the road last weekend at James Madison. The Wildcats overcome an 11 point halftime deficit, shut out the Dukes in the second half, and snapped JMU’s 20 game regular season winning streak, their 19 game home winning streak, and a 15 game winning streak against Colonial Athletic Association teams, including the playoffs. The win was sealed when the Wildcats converted a 4th and 1 from their own 29 with less than 2 minutes left. Head coach Mark Ferrante join's Matt Leon to talk about that win, the gutsy decision to go for it on that 4th down, and also take a look ahead at Villanova’s next game on Saturday against Albany on the road.
Comments / 2