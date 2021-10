Electric cars have come a long way from being a niche option for the tech affiliated and trendy to becoming a valid option for regular drivers. EV brands are also expanding their lineup beyond the sedan sector to the family segment as more of their models penetrate the customer base. These vehicles still have a long way to go as far as range and access to charging ports is concerned, but the practicality, top-notch technology, and increasingly reasonable pricing have proved their validity. The following are some EV family types for this year that warrant a second look.

BUYING CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO