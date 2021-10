Well, they did it again. Coming into the 53rd minute, Manchester United were 2-0 down and bottom of Group F. Coming out of the 81st minute they were 3-2 up, and top. It was that man again of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, with the winner. One has every right to ask, mind, how a team with him, and Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani coming on from the substitutes' bench, can end up needing to chase a home game against Atalanta so desperately?

