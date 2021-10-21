CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Name Revealed for Alice Waters’s Westwood Restaurant

By Staff Report
brentwoodnewsla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteemed chef Alice Waters’s upcoming Westwood restaurant’s and the name has been announced. This restaurant will be located in the Hammer Museum in Westwood at 10899 Wilshire Blvd , the first restaurant waters...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Enterprise

New restaurant selects historic name

A development group focused on Elizabethtown’s downtown gave its new three-story structure on Public Square a vintage appearance suitable for the historic setting. Now the restaurant and bar planning to occupy the ground floor is reaching into the city’s past for its new name. The same Louisville-based company which operates...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
boozyburbs.com

Fort Lee Restaurant Named Among Best Restaurants for a Date

OpenTable, the provider of online restaurant reservations, released its list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2021 (Read Full List). The list offers that restaurant romance can includes many things like “scrumptious food, alluring ambiance, and bespoke service”. These are apparently the kind of places where...
FORT LEE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Jersey Monthly Names Best Restaurants of 2021

NJ Monthly magazine has revealed it’s annual list of the best restaurants the state has to offer in their current issue (Read Full List/Article). This year only five Bergen County establishments made the cut of the thirty chosen. Holdovers from previous years were Felina in Ridgewood (54 East Ridgewood Avenue;...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Waters
SFist

Flour + Water's New Pasta Restaurant Penny Roma Opens for Business

The previously announced new incarnation of the Central Kitchen space from the Flour + Water Restaurant Group, a casual pasta restaurant called Penny Roma, makes its debut Monday after a brief remodel. As SFist reported last month, the newly christened Flour + Water Restaurant Group (formerly Ne Timeas Restaurant Group)...
RESTAURANTS
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: A Highlands restaurant reopens, while a downtown staple's new chef reveals his first menu

Highlands restaurant reopens following summer closure. Roughly four months after it closed due to the labor shortage, Troy Guard’s FNG reopened Wednesday with a new menu and a slightly fancier feel, albeit with all the Guard-driven twists on his elevated comfort-food menu that guests have come to expect. The eatery at 3940 W. 32nd Ave. will operate from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday under the culinary stewardship of new chef de cuisine Charles Rivera.
DENVER, CO
Charlotte Stories

4 Easy Steps in Formulating Your Restaurant Name

Ever dreamed of owning your restaurant? We have known restaurants as a public place that offers comfort dining via a nice groomed place with happy crews and good food. Few of us will agree that some of them would want a restaurant as a business. Not only are restaurants are enjoyable to work on, but it’s also quite challenging and guarantees the right amount of capital returns if set and done right. Imagine you’re starting to put up a restaurant business, what would be the first thing that you’ll need to consider first? Of course, we’ll go to the basics like creating a.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salem Times Register

Mac & Bob’s named best eatery in state by Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association

Mac & Bob’s has ascended to the top restaurant in the state, according to the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association. Each year, the VRLTA Ordinary Awards recognizes the best in the hospitality and tourism industries throughout the Commonwealth. On October 4, during an award ceremony in Richmond, Mac & Bob’s won the 2021 “Ordinary Award for Best Restaurant.” The trophy acquired during the formality is now displayed in the restaurant, something that co-owners Joe Dishaw and Bob Rotanz as well as General Manager Keith Griswold all hold near and dear to their hearts.
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westwood#Organic Agriculture#Hammer Museum#Food Drink#Westside Dining Scene#The Hammer Museum#Chez Panisse
Dearborn Press & Guide

AlTayeb Restaurant named to New York Times’ Restaurant List

The New York Times released “The Restaurant List,” which is the “top 50 places” the staff of the paper is “excited” to eat at in America. Only one Michigan restaurant made the list — AlTayeb Restaurant, 15010 Warren Ave., Dearborn. The article in the Times said: “Ali Hamade and his...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The New York Times Names Little Fox One of America's Favorite Restaurants

After a year-and-a-half defined by challenges, uncertainty and, at times, utter distress, Craig and Mowgli Rivard have reason to celebrate. Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456), the Fox Park eatery the husband and wife team opened together in December of 2019, has been named to the prestigious The New York Times Restaurant List for 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northernvirginiamag.com

Alice’s Latest Obsession: Ashton Family Restaurant

The sign outside Ashton Family Restaurant in Manassas invites guests in for “Greek, Italian, Tex-Mex & American Cuisine.” This is already enough to give a visitor pause: Could one diner-style restaurant effectively execute all those cuisines? But the homey eatery is also next to a Central American grocery store, and many of its employees have arrived in Manassas from that part of the world. So although it’s not mentioned on the sign, in my estimation, the best reason to visit is for the all-day breakfast that includes a slam dunk of a Guatemalan morning meal.
MANASSAS, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Alice Waters' new LA restaurant, Lulu, will open at UCLA Hammer Museum in November

LOS ANGELES — Quince, persimmons, pears. They’ll all be on the menu at the first LA restaurant from global foodie icon Alice Waters, presuming they’re grown locally and in season. That’s been the concept for Waters' pioneering Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse, and it will be the guiding principle at Lulu, opening at the UCLA Hammer Museum in early November.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Long John Silver's Menu Item Was Once Named The 'Worst Restaurant Meal In America'

In a world of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, Long John Silver's is a refreshing change of pace for the average fast-food connoisseur. Although this company's roots can be traced back to 1929 as a sit-down hamburger stand founded by Jerome Lederer, something strangely not discussed by the company itself, LJS has been serving up everything from fish to hush puppies since 1969. The company proudly boasts of responsibly sourcing its seafood from "real-sea places" and the commitment to bell-ringing service (and who doesn't love to ring the famous Captain's Bell at their local Long John Silver's?). Yet, it's selection of seafoods, poultry, and other assorted catches may be a cause for alarm for some.
RESTAURANTS
Dearborn Press & Guide

Plans revealed for former Andiamo restaurant

In February, real estate developer Aboudi Beydoun, along with investors Ali Moubarak, a Dearborn attorney, and Karl Makky and Tony Duhani bought the former Andiamo Restaurant, 21400 Michigan Avenue. The partners have operated a carry-out restaurant for the past few months, but have recently revealed the plans for renovating into...
DEARBORN, MI
Robb Report

The Wine Fixer: How Thatcher Baker-Briggs Became the Go-to Guy for Impossible-to-Get Vintages

As Wais Jalali neared his 49th birthday last year, the collector with a 60,000-bottle cellar spread across 11 countries didn’t have the wine he really wanted. Jalali—only the third American to be knighted by the prestigious Burgundian wine society Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin—had one bottle in particular from France’s most coveted region on his mind. As the date for his birthday party at Michelin-starred Aubergine in Carmel, Calif., approached, the chairman of the private equity firm Cerebrus enlisted a former world-class sommelier turned private-wine consultant, Thatcher Baker-Briggs, to scour the globe in pursuit of a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti...
DRINKS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
chainstoreage.com

New Jersey’s largest mall adds three new names to its restaurant list

Season’s 52, Eddie V’s, and Fogo de Chao will soon become part of Garden State Plaza’s menu of 30-plus restaurants. The 2 million-sq.-ft. mall in Paramus, N.J., which houses more than 200 stores boasts a wide range of eateries including Pokéworks, The Capital Grille, and Bourbon Street Grille. The new additions, according to owner Unibail Rodamco Westfield, now widens its selection with first-to-market dining establishments.
PARAMUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy