The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team took down the No. 1 team in Class 4A in five sets Thursday, beating Kelly Walsh 3-2 in front of the home crowd. As of Saturday, the Bolts hold the No. 2 seed from the North quadrant going into next weekend’s Class 4A East regional tournament. But with Thursday’s win over the Trojans, the Bolts could claim the No. 1 seed if Campbell County beats Kelly Walsh on Saturday, TBHS coach Wenett Martin said.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO