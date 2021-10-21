CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer hosts toughest opponents of season

By ERIN MULLINS
Daily Evergreen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSU soccer is set to play two nationally-ranked teams this week. They will be playing No. 5 USC at 7 p.m. Thursday and No. 8 UCLA at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lower Soccer Field. The matchups mark the last two home matches of the season. WSU enters the week ranked...

dailyevergreen.com

