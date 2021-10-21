Soccer hosts toughest opponents of season

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Central Washington University women's soccer team hosts a pair of Great Northwest Athletic Conference foes this week. "Each week we have kept taking a step forward," Assistant Coach Emmy Koflanovich said. "Which is all I can ask for. The girls have been responding well to new changes and I am excited to see what we can put together on Thursday and Saturday. We get another chance to play against a ranked opponent, which is extremely exciting, and will be a great test for us. Seattle Pacific is a great team with good direction. They are well-coached and disciplined under Arby, With NNU, Mary has done great job and turned out some quality results this year. They held a tough top-ranked Western team to just one goal two weeks ago. Being on the reverse side of the season series against NNU, I'm hoping we can return the favor from earlier this year at their place."

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO