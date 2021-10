Pleasantville’s volleyball squad will be at home next week to begin the postseason as they will battle with a familiar foe in Colfax-Mingo. The Trojans have one final matchup before the end of the regular season, which is a triangular on the road at West Central Valley Thursday. Pleasantville played Colfax-Mingo once this season, which was a victory for the Trojans at their home tournament October 2nd. Coach Joel Allman tells KNIA Sports that he will be looking to serve and serve-receive against the Tigerhawks.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO