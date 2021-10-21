CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Bridge

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s deal, a robot made a weird play that would not have been...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
county10.com

#Snapped: Colors over The Bridge

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. Rose Vowles sent in these beautiful Autumn colors from before...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today after leaving a few inches of fresh snow in the mountains overnight. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday the Loveland Ski Area was reporting a few inches of new accumulation. Sunday morning, October 24. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) The next storm is already hitting the West Coast with large waves, high wind, intense rain and heavy mountain snow. This storm is considered a bomb cyclone because of how fast it intensified off the west coast of Washington state overnight. The storm is just one in a series of recent...
MotorBiscuit

Ford F-150 Has a Secret Taillight Feature That Will Amaze You

The legendary Ford F-150 has many positive attributes, with its ability to tow a heavy load, robust powertrain options, advanced technologies, and off-road prowess. Considering that the best-selling F-150 gets a great deal of media attention, it’s surprising that very few people know about the unique feature in its taillight. Check out this secret feature. It will amaze you.
CARS
recordargusnews.com

Wright Brothers, wrong design: Ohio mangles license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off — because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer. The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation“ draped […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordargusnews.com

Goddard program tells the stories of historic foods

NEW VERNON TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t quite a dinner and a show — it was more like Johnnycakes and a story at the Goddard State Park “Grains to Bread” program on Saturday. Stan “The Man” Malecki is a park volunteer in Florida during the winter and in Pa. the rest of the year. Malecki puts on programs about historical foods […]
FOOD & DRINKS
recordargusnews.com

Africa looks to work around Moderna by reverse engineering its own shot

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world’s poorest people. The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of […]
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy