A fall salad

By Lynda Balslev
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

There is a salad for every season. Spring salads are fresh and delicate,...

www.recordargusnews.com

thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
NBC Connecticut

Baked Potato Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite baked potato salad. Cut cooked potatoes into quarters and place in a large mixing bowl. Toss in the diced red onion, chopped cooked bacon, chopped chives and cooked broccoli. Add the sour cream, cider vinegar, kosher salt and pepper and mix until fully incorporated.
RECIPES
KSAT 12

Recipe: Apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon

Gonzaba Medical Group has prepared several delicious recipes to get your taste buds going, all to raise awareness for eating healthy. See below for an apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon. Apple cider court-bouillon. Ingredients:. 1 quart water. 1 quart apple cider. 4 ounces apple cider vinegar. 1 teaspoon salt.
RECIPES
food24.com

Sorghum rainbow salad

Sorghum is a proudly South African ingredient that you can include into your diet in various different ways. In a medium pot, cook the sorghum in the water till soft, about 40 minutes. Drain and leave to cool. Place the sorghum in a large bowl, along with the tomatoes, feta,...
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

Carrot And Currant Salad

Fresh garden carrots, sweet apples, and tart currants are complemented by the tangy-sweet flavours of mustard and honey. This is a delightful hang-on-to-summer salad to enjoy anytime! This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and vegetarian.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

8 ounces sliced mushrooms (optional) Cook bacon until crisp. Remove to a paper towel. Keep about 3 tablespoons bacon grease and set aside. Heat grease in a skillet. Add onion and sauté until it gets soft. Add vinegar, sugar, and Dijon. Whisk mixture together and heat thoroughly. Add spinach to...
RECIPES
danspapers.com

Recipe: Bob Abrams’ Kale Squash Salad

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Learn to make Kale Squash Salad with this recipe from Calissa chef Bob Abrams. The salad has a lot of bold flavors that would pair well with any grilled meat; I will be serving it over our grilled bone in pork chop. Roasting the butternut squash and the fennel together brings out the sweet and savory flavors I am looking for in a colder weather dish, and the pomegranate arils (seeds) and pecans give it a nice crunch. This recipe makes 6–8 servings.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Roasted Beet, Feta, and Mint Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Roasted beet, feta, and mint salad stars some quintessential autumn ingredients to make the most of the season’s bounty of beets. Roasted and drizzled with a sweet tangy dressing, then tossed with salty feta, earthy beets are a perfect change from the lighter salads of summer.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Apple and Celery Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Apple and celery salad is crisp, and tossed in a bright, lemony, creamy dressing. A simple yet elegant side dish, perfect for any time you’re looking for something different. Adapted from Regula Ysewijn | The Official Downton Abbey Christmas...
RECIPES
rachaelray.com

Chicken and Citrus Salad

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Chicken and Citrus Salad. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Fennel and Apple Salad with Hazelnuts

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread hazelnuts in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until very fragrant, about 25 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes. Let nuts cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Place on a kitchen towel, and rub off skins. Coarsely chop nuts; set aside.
RECIPES
sunset.com

Grilled Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Make the tomato water: Combine tomatoes and salt in a blender and process until smooth. Set a fine mesh strainer lined with a double layer of cheesecloth over a medium bowl, pour on the blended tomatoes, and refrigerate. The next day the hung mixture should yield about 1⁄2 cup tomato water.
RECIPES
WNEP-TV 16

Autumn Salad And Butternut Squash Stir Fry

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There are many olive oils from around the world, each with a distinctive taste that can add incredible flavor to your dishes. Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit offers premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the globe. Owner Eugene Litz, Culinary Institute of America alumni, is eager to teach you about the benefits of quality olive oils and vinegars and shares some of his recipes. Thirteen Olives offers samples and pairings to help you choose what works best for your cooking needs. Mr. Litz shared these recipes with us:
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
organicspamagazine.com

Beet Noodle Salad – Pharm Table

Elizabeth Johnson, chef and owner of Pharm Table, in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in “an anti-inflammatory way of cooking real food.” Her self-described focus is “great-tasting, tantalizing-looking food, sourced as ethically as possible, that creates a circular economy locally.” Here is how to put together one of her most popular—and delicious-recipes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bon Appétit

Radicchio, Bean, and Feta Salad

Bored with lackluster beans? Associate food editor Kendra Vaculin has a citrusy solution to your legume doom with a lemony dressing combining zest-infused oil and bright juice that pulls double duty as a marinade for canned beans and as a dressing for the salad itself. Marinate any white bean (like cannellini, navy, or Great Northern), then toss them with pleasantly bitter radicchio, thinly sliced raw brussels sprouts, and big chunks of salty feta.
RECIPES
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Monochromatic Salad

1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside 901-3900, babaloocubancafe.com. The crunchy slaw at Babaloo is all shades of green – green cabbage is the base, livened up with darker green slivers of jalapeño and green onion, plus a generous handful of cilantro. It’s salty and tangy and fresh, with a citrusy and delightfully acidic vinaigrette, no mayo to drown those colors or that crunch. The bright dressing is super simple, just minced garlic, white wine vinegar and salt and pepper – “I think that’s what does it,” says owner Gladys Parada. It’s served as a topping for the cafe’s cubanos and other sandwiches, but also stands up as a side salad on its own. Whatever you order, we recommend you order an extra side of this seriously flavor-packed slaw.
SEASIDE, CA
food24.com

Beef salad with tomato, rocket and basil

Looking for a healthy low-carb beef dish? Try this vibrant Italian-style salad made with lean steak and roasted cherry tomatoes, and topped with a drizzle of basil pesto, shavings of parmesan cheese and crunchy toasted almonds. Method:. Heat the oven to 120C. Place the tomatoes on a lined baking tray,...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Kale Salad With Pecan Vinaigrette

This dressing checks all the boxes: It’s nutty, salty, savory, and just sweet enough, with a hefty texture that holds its own against sturdy kale. Make it ahead of time and dress your salad before you put the finishing touches on your Thanksgiving meal; the salad should sit for a few minutes before serving to ensure the kale is tender. If you don’t have a food processor, you can chop your ingredients by hand—the finished dressing won’t be as creamy, but it will still taste great.
RECIPES
autoimmunewellness.com

Warm Cabbage and Apple Salad

This post contains affiliate links. Click here to see what that means!. In order to provide the free resources here on the Autoimmune Wellness website and social media channels, we may accept a commission or other support for our endorsement, recommendation, or link to a product or service in this post.
FOOD & DRINKS

