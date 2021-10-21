A fall salad

1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside 901-3900, babaloocubancafe.com. The crunchy slaw at Babaloo is all shades of green – green cabbage is the base, livened up with darker green slivers of jalapeño and green onion, plus a generous handful of cilantro. It’s salty and tangy and fresh, with a citrusy and delightfully acidic vinaigrette, no mayo to drown those colors or that crunch. The bright dressing is super simple, just minced garlic, white wine vinegar and salt and pepper – “I think that’s what does it,” says owner Gladys Parada. It’s served as a topping for the cafe’s cubanos and other sandwiches, but also stands up as a side salad on its own. Whatever you order, we recommend you order an extra side of this seriously flavor-packed slaw.
