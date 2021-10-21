CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY — Well dammit, I died today, Friday, October 15, 2021. Didn’t mean to. Sure didn’t want to, as I sure was really enjoying life. I wasn’t afraid to die, as Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. But I did have major concerns about how I would die. Hope it...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

James Harold “Jim” Rabbers

James (Jim) Harold Rabbers received his crown of heavenly glory on Monday October 11 2021 at 8:55 AM after several years of health complications due to the leukemia that he had overcome. He was 65 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Michigan being born in Kalamazoo and laying...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Soaps Veteran Michael Tylo Has Passed Away

Michael Tylo, a well-known actor on daytime and prime time television, has passed away at 73 years of age. His passing was first reported by Nancy Uscher, the Dean of College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Tylo had served as a film professor. Referring to Tylo as “a beautiful and caring human being”, Uscher added that he was “an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher and artist”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
wealthmanagement.com

Celebrity Estates: James Brown and Philanthropy After Death with Robert Strauss

In this episode, David Lenok, senior editor at WealthManagement.com, is joined by Robert Strauss, shareholder and director of Weinstock Manion, specializing in guiding high-net-worth families, business owners and real estate developers through the complex process of estate and wealth transfer planning. Today’s celebrity example is the estate of legendary musician...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies

Actor James Michael Tyler who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom "Friends" died Sunday at age 59, US media reported. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," representative Toni Benson said in a statement to US media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Victoria Advocate

Ashley Hunter: Movies with dad

I had not been to a movie in years. Even before the pandemic, I was never keen on going out to the movies, since I didn’t believe that you could have much quality time sitting next to someone staring at a screen. I’m still wondering if my husband believes that...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kniakrls.com

James (Jim) Ray Richards

A Funeral Service for Jim Richards, age 74 of Hartford, will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Community United Presbyterian Church of Hartford. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the same location. Interment will follow at the Hartford Cemetery. (Masks required Please). Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to Community United Presbyterian Church of Hartford or Carlisle Area Dollars for Scholars fund (PO Box 397, Carlisle, IA, 50047). Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
HARTFORD, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
James
KMZU

James (Jim) Carroll Mayfield

James (Jim) Carroll Mayfield, 85, of Kansas City, Missouri formerly of Lexington, MO left his earthly home on Friday, October 8, 2021in the loving care of his family and Kansas City Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Presbyterian...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy