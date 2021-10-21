JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN

A Funeral Service for Jim Richards, age 74 of Hartford, will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Community United Presbyterian Church of Hartford. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the same location. Interment will follow at the Hartford Cemetery. (Masks required Please). Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to Community United Presbyterian Church of Hartford or Carlisle Area Dollars for Scholars fund (PO Box 397, Carlisle, IA, 50047). Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.

HARTFORD, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO