The film version of 'Dune' aims to remain true to the sci-fi author's vision

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Director Denis Villeneuve's film Dune recreates the desert world of the 1965 sci-fi novel. He tells NPR's A Martínez that Dune has lived in his imagination since he was a kid. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, BYLINE: Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" is...

www.capradio.org

GreenwichTime

'Dune' for Dummies: Everything You Need to Know Going Into the Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Not even the desert winds of the planet Arrakis can match the heat around the long-anticipated arrival of Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark 1965 science-fiction classic. Staring Timothée Chalamet as the young nobleman Paul Atreides, Zendaya as his love interest Chani, Oscar Isaac as his father Duke Leto, and Jason Momoa as his mentor Duncan Idaho, this new version of the old classic has weathered the pandemic storm to finally arrive in theaters (and on HBO Max) on October 22nd. But while Herbert’s dense worldbuilding and inventive jargon has made the book a bestseller since its inception, it can be a notoriously impenetrable work — especially when it comes to adapting its long, winding story for the screen.
IndieWire

‘Dune’ vs. ‘Dune’: Why David Lynch’s Version Is a Lot More Fun Than Denis Villeneuve’s

Hear me out on this: David Lynch’s “Dune” is a lot of fun — and, compared to the self-serious posturing of Denis Villeneuve’s new version, it’s a ridiculous blast.  For years, the popular assumption has been that Lynch’s 1984 version got “Dune” wrong, while the hype surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s own adaptation is that he got it right. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Villeneuve said that he approached the seemingly cursed endeavor of bringing Frank Herbert’s 1965 space epic to the big screen, it was “about the book, the book, the book.” (Emphasis his, apparently.) He added that...
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
Box Office Mojo

Sci-Fi Epic ‘Dune’ Arrives, Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ To Heat Up Specialty Box Office

The month of October has shown strong box office returns for franchises, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills all opening above $50 million and boasting numbers that would have been respectable even in a pre-pandemic marketplace. The domestic launch of Dune this weekend will test whether the same level of success can come to a new property, which is a riskier proposition even in the best of times.
Middletown Press

'Dune' Starts Strong at International Box Office, But Will U.S. Audiences Embrace Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic?

Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” has collected promising ticket sales internationally, but will box office spice flow in North America?. The Warner Bros. film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, opens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. It would be a solid start considering “Dune,” like the studio’s entire 2021 film slate, is landing simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. That pandemic-era strategy, one that has been controversially received, has contributed to depressed ticket sales for “The Suicide Squad,” the LeBron James sports comedy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Reminiscence,” among others. Box office experts predict that ticket sales for “Dune” may be especially strong on Thursday night (for previews) and Friday before slowing down on Saturday and Sunday because the property’s die-hard fans often show up in force on opening day.
theyoungfolks.com

‘Dune’ review: This renaissance fair for sci-fi nerds is a bit too by-the-book

For all its globe-trotting spectacle, the true story in Dune from director Denis Villeneuve never really gets off the ground. And that’s clearly the point. It’s really Dune: Part One and even titled within the movie as such, the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about a young man named Paul (Timothée Chalamet) who is chosen by destiny to settle some interstellar feudal disputes on a treacherous desert planet.
Maxim

Watch: Final ‘Dune’ Trailer Sets Up Sequel to Sci-Fi Epic

We’re likely getting more Dune after the upcoming sci-fi remake starring Timothee Chalamet. The final trailer makes that seem inevitable. Watch below. Our last look at Dune before the movie debuts around the world is full of the epic action seen in earlier previews, all of it enhanced with a certain gravity lacking in more kid-friendly stories like Star Wars. There are insect-like spacecraft and even some sandworm-riding action.
MovieMaker

Denis Villeneuve and Dune Stars on Their Biggest Fears About Making the Sci-Fi Movie

Director Denis Villeneuve and Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Rebecca Ferguson had plenty to fear going into the making of the sci-fi epic. Villeneuve has been dreaming of making this adaptation since he was a teenager. Isaac, who plays Duke Leto Atreides, was determined not to let his character feel stagnant. Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, felt a responsibility to get it right for every Dune fan he met on the street. And Ferguson, who played Lady Jessica Atreides, was challenged with mastering emotional subtlety.
fox5ny.com

‘Dune’ review: Sci-fi epic has ambition, but its desert feels barren

CHICAGO - Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel "Dune" has long seemed unadaptable. David Lynch and stars Kyle MacLachlan and Virginia Madsen gave it a crack in 1984, resulting in a strange, S&M-inspired take that condensed the 600-page doorstop to about two hours. That "Dune" captured the psychedelic spirit of the novel, but not its scope. And a pair of Sci-Fi (now SYFY) Channel miniseries in the 2000s had sufficient room to let the story’s ideas breathe, but suffered from budgetary (among other) limitations.
MovieWeb

Dune Review: A Spectacular Adaptation of Frank Herbert's Sci-Fi Classic

Frank Herbert's science fiction opus gets a stellar adaptation worthy of the big screen. Dune is not a pop cinema spectacle that sacrifices storytelling for bloated CGI effects. French Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve takes the time to weave a complex mythological narrative of classic archetypes. Where houses of royalty in a distant future battle for control of the universe's most valuable commodity on a seemingly barren planet. Striking cinematography, an excellent supporting cast, and rich dialogue envelopes you utterly. Dune's only significant drawback is the feeble screen presence of the protagonist. Timothée Chalamet is a capable actor, but lacks the charisma and gravitas to truly carry a film of this epic magnitude.
IGN

Dune: Hans Zimmer on Composing the Sci-Fi Epic’s Otherworldly Score

After five installments, IGN’s Path to Dune concludes this week with our exclusive interview with Dune composer Hans Zimmer who elaborates on what a good sci-fi film score should do, capturing the right sound for director Denis Villeneuve’s film, and the work he’s already begun on Dune, Part Two. In...
Emory Wheel

Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is the start of the next great sci-fi epic

Since the original “Star Wars” defined the space opera in 1977, many films have tried and failed to replicate the grandiosity of such a genre. “Dune” is not one of those films. It’s been a long time since a film has taken my breath away quite as often as Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the legendary 1965 sci-fi novel. The film is so colossal in scale that, staggering out of the theatre, the real world felt small by comparison.
Boston Herald

‘Dune’ director focuses on sci-fi classic’s environmental message

VENICE LIDO, Italy – When the highly anticipated remake of Frank Herbert’s influential ’60s novel world premiered in September at the Venice Film Festival, it was “Dune — Part 1.”. Now as Denis Villeneuve’s lauded adaptation opens nationwide, it’s simply “Dune” — maybe because no one knows if there will...
BC Heights

‘Dune’ Recreates 1965 Sci-Fi Adventure on a Modern Scale

Director Denis Villeneuve’s latest film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune, will absolutely thrill sci-fi lovers. Taking place in outer space 10,000 years in the future, the movie follows the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the royal son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Though primarily raised by Lady Jessica and pilot Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Duke Leto still serves as an honorable role model for Paul.
