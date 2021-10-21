Wish You Were Here: Ghosts to Gettysburg

Set in the author’s home town on the island of Maui, Hawaii, R. Kikuo Johnson’s forthcoming graphic novel, “No One Else,” centers on a young boy, Brandon, and his divorced mother, Charlene. At the beginning of the book, Charlene, a nurse, juggles, with little help and uneven success, the responsibilities of raising Brandon, appeasing a difficult supervisor at work, and caring for her ailing father. The reader feels that the status quo cannot be sustained, and, soon enough, it isn’t. Johnson’s dreamlike vignettes capture a family in the aftermath of loss, during a time of transition and, possibly, renewal, as they live through moments that are at once quotidian and monumental. We recently spoke to the author about drawing inspiration from memory, his influences, and finding points of connection with others through his work.

