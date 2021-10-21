SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee headed back to Columbus again

Randy Bryant will serve as Darlington High School’s (DHS) varsity softball head coach, the school announced. Bryant spent the past 17 years as an assistant coach for the team. DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said Bryant’s experience with the team will serve the student-athletes well moving into the season. “Coach Bryant has worked with our softball program for many years, and we are excited to see him take over as the head varsity coach,” she said. “We wish Coach Bryant and our Lady Falcon softball team much success.” Bryant will assume the role following the retirement of longtime head coach Tim Wiley earlier this year. “It is a great honor to lead the Darlington High School softball program, which I have been a part of for many years,” Bryant said. “I love Darlington and the high school and am very proud of the program we have built. I have built great relationships with players and parents over the years through our program and softball camps. I look forward to leading a first-class softball program that competes at a high level with integrity and good sportsmanship.” Since 1972, Bryant coached multiple leagues of baseball and softball in the Darlington area, including Darlington Dixie Youth, Darlington American Legion and Darlington Recreation. He also coached the Darlington Ice travel ball team for 12 years.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO