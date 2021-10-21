CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee headed back to Columbus again

By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Lee playing softball in Columbus on the last weekend of October. The Navy-and-White will load up the buses next week for their annual trip to the Fountain City after rolling past Johnson County Wednesday afternoon in a battle of Lady Trojans in Chickamauga. Second-ranked Gordon Lee (28-3) will...

