Cell Phones

Google Play Store Will Start Telling You How Apps Collect & Share Your Data

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent announcement, Google said it will be adding a new data safety section to app descriptions in its Google Play Store, beginning next year. The new information will allow users to find out what data each app collects and...

designtaxi.com

Related
nunewsindustry.com

Google has banned 3 malicious Android apps from Play Store

Over 150 harmful apps were recently banned by Google. Google has removed three harmful apps from the Play Store yet again. Google announced at Google I/O this year that there are already 3 billion active Android devices, and the removal of these apps will helping individuals who may have been duped into using them.
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Change Country or Region in the Google Play Store

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
TV SHOWS
xda-developers

Google’s Private Compute Services app appears on the Play Store

One of the new privacy features introduced in Android 12 is Private Compute Core, a secure partition within the operating system that stores and processes machine learning data. Not a lot of details of how it works have been released, though we know that it holds data for three machine learning features: Live Caption, Now Playing, and Smart Reply. The point of the Private Compute Core is that features powered by it don’t have direct access to the Internet, but many machine learning and AI features need to be updated from time to time with new and improved models. Now the Private Compute Services app has surfaced on the Google Play Store, after being announced last month.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s app privacy briefings go live in the Play Store in February 2022

Google is one step closer to launching its new data privacy section for Play Store apps. App developers can now fill out the relevant details via Google’s new “Data safety form” on the Play Console. The company says the required information will be visible to users from February 2022 and mandatory for developers to submit by April that same year.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Apps are using scummy ads to bypass Google Play and install without your consent

Ads on Android devices are already annoying enough. Playing the "free" version of certain games gets you a full-screen ad every time you change levels or die. But so far, scummy ads have mostly been contained to their own, scummy sandbox where they can't get out unless you tap them. Today, though, they're crossing a new line, as a growing number of reports reveals efforts to install apps without user intervetion nor Play Store notifcation.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How Blockchain Can Democratize Data Collection And Why You Should Care

An incredible 2.7 billion people access Facebook-owned products (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) daily. Facebook has been able to amass an incredible amount of knowledge concerning huge swathes of the population. It's believed that with access to just 300 likes, Facebook can draw up a profile of a person [as detailed as their own spouse](https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/10/12/2018. The power of centralized online platforms can wield based on their access to users' personal information cannot be overstated.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Photo editor Android app STILL sitting on Google Play store is malware

Note: The app was shortly removed after BleepingComputer reported it to Google via Play store. An Android app sitting on the Google Play store touts itself to be a photo editor app. But, it contains code that steals the user's Facebook credentials to potentially run ad campaigns on the user's behalf, with their payment information.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Google bans ads promoting spyware apps that allow you to monitor your partner

Google has now blocked some advertisements going against its policies by promoting apps that stalked your spouse, reports TechCrunch. These apps are the so-called "stalkerware" or "spouseware" apps that had experienced recently a growth in popularity. These ads have been pulled from users' search results. These apps are usually consumer-grade...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google pulls ads for "stalkerware" apps from Play Store

Google has reportedly pulled down several adverts that promoted stalkerware apps that could also be used to surreptitiously spy on victim's phones. Google banned ads that promoted apps that are designed “with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization," in August 2020, however, TechCrunch found five app makers who were still advertising stalkerware apps.
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Data Safety app info coming to Google Play Store in February

Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store already have to ask users for permission before they can use your camera or mic, access your contact list or local storage, or certain other data or features. But starting next year, Google will make it easier to users to see how...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google reveals new Play Store data safety disclosure, nudges developers to start submitting applications

Late last year, Apple introduced a new policy in the App Store that requires developers to disclose the types of data their apps collect and how they use it. Google followed suit and announced a similar plan back in May, aiming to bring more transparency to apps on the Play Store. Now Google is sharing how the data safety widget will be displayed in the Play Store and encouraging developers to get a head start on their disclosure forms.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Google Play Protect Is Now Available As A Dedicated App

Google Play Store is the official app/game store for Android devices. It is protected by a security layer called ‘Play Protect’, which runs in the background to protect your device from nefarious apps. Google introduced Play Protect back in 2017 at the Google I/O event. Now, after being around 4...
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

Google splits Play Protect into a dedicated app, but it’s not yet clear what's in store for it

Play Protect has always been a background service as part of the Play Store that helps to keep your phone safe from nefarious apps. It’s been around for several years and scans billions of apps (even the sideloaded ones) every day without you even noticing it, unless it catches a piece of malware and notifies you about it. Google is now breaking out this safety tool from the Play Store and giving it a dedicated app. However, what new capabilities Play Protect has received as part of this change is still up in the air.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

You can now download Google Play Protect as a standalone app

Google Play Protect is now available to download as a separate app. Google Play Protect automatically scans all apps installed on your phone and prevents the installation of harmful apps. Google claims Play Protect is the most widely deployed mobile threat protection service in the world. At I/O 2017, Google...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google lowers Play Store fees for more apps amid scrutiny from regulators

Google has announced that it is changing its developer Play Store fee structure. All subscriptions on Google Play will have reduced fees from 30% to 15% on day one. Some services like ebooks and music streaming apps will be eligible for as low as 10%. Google announced some changes to...
INTERNET

