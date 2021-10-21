Artist Imagines Iconic Monuments If They’d Survived Up To Present Day

Just a decade ago, social media was just getting its bearings in society and functioned as a way to share low-quality images, random thoughts and interact with friends. Now, social media has blossomed into something much more complex and simultaneously lucrative. The market has grown exponentially and is worth an estimated $102 billion – a number that is expected to triple to approximately $309 billion by 2025. With this comes an increasing amount of social media influencers, too. When social media was just getting started, few users were pursuing an actual career on the platforms. Now, however, influencers are everywhere, many with very specific types of content that resonate with a particular group of people. For New-York based influencer Michelle Madonna, her own business allowed her to grow a platform over ten years ago, as social media was just gaining traction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO