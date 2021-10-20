CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When You’ll be Able to Play the Riders Republic Trial

Here's When You'll be Able to Play the Riders Republic Trial. The Riders Republic trial period...

Riders Republic Trial Week Open Worldwide and All Platforms

Game company Ubisoft has officially announced the Riders Republic Trial Week and it will be open worldwide and for all platforms. The Free Trial Week for Riders Republic will be open worldwide and all platforms can participate, which means users playing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S can join in. PC players can join via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.
Here’s exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.2

The next major Genshin Impact update is Version 2.2 and it includes new character banners, the Tsurumi Island, novel events, and much more. This new content drop follows up on Version 2.1’s two Inazuma region islands. Since Version 2.2 is nearly here, you’ll want to be familiar with its release time, how the maintenance period works, and everything else you might need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.2.
Riders Republic Is Getting a Time-Limited Trial Starting Later This Week

Are you on the fence about Riders Republic? This extreme sports game is getting a free four hour trial, kicking off next week. That’s good news for two reasons. Firstly, after the PC’s free play day, we get to use our lazy “get on your bike” gag again. Secondly, given that Riders Republic is largely aimed at online play and its single player mode is reportedly quite anaemic, it’s an opportunity to explore whether the game is worth your time and money.
Game Trailers: Riders Republic the vibrant launch trailer is here

Even though it’s still a little while until release, Ubisoft has already closed the spicy launch trailer Riders Republic put on the net. This puts us in the right mood for the open world trend sport title. Riders Republic out October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series...
PlayStation to Launch God of War on PC in January

It’s been rumored for some time now, and given the success of prior PC ports, it’s certainly no surprise. One of PlayStation’s most beloved titles releases on PC on January 14, 2022. The news was announced this morning as the official Steam page went live, and PlayStation released a new...
Riders Republic Release Date: When is Riders Republic coming out?

The latest Ubisoft Originals comes in the form of extreme sports racing, with Riders Republic bringing mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuiting to PC and consoles. Here’s when Riders Republic‘s release date will be. Riders Republic Release Date: October 28, 2021. You will be welcomed to the...
Starfield : A Glimpse into The Settled Systems

The inside looks at Starfield continue, this time with a quick glimpse into the foundational story of the game, and what you’ll be doing as a player. Starfield releases for Xbox and PC on November 11, 2022.
Among Us Lands on Xbox and Game Pass in December

The popular social title Among Us is preparing for launch on Xbox and Game Pass. The title releases on December 14th with millions of Game Pass subscribers finally getting their chance to be sus.
Halo Infinite PC Overview : LAN Parties, Ray Tracing, and More

Halo Infinite PC Overview : LAN Parties, Ray Tracing, and More. This morning 343 Industries provided the latest look at the development of the PC version of Halo Infinite. According to the teams, the PC version of Infinite has been built from the ground up, and features many customization and gameplay options. Here’s what the game will feature when it releases on December 8th.
Bitcast 176 : Discussing the State of PlayStation

The Seasoned Gaming weekly live show, named the Bitcast, covers all the hottest topics from around the gaming industry every Sunday. The panel covers everything Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC related, while offering industry insight and welcoming guests from around the community. In Bitcast 176 the guys sit down to...
PlayStation Announces State of Play for PS4 and PS5 Next Week

PlayStation Announces State of Play for PS4 and PS5 Next Week. PlayStation has announced their next State of Play which is set to broadcast on Wednesday, October 27th at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm BST. According to PlayStation, the show should run for approximately 20 minutes and will...
New World : A New Mediocre Point of View

My name is Steve, and I am an MMO addict. I have played my fair share of these games and pumped so much time into them where I should be ashamed of myself. I’ll double down on my honesty here; this was originally going to be a piece about my time with the first few hours of New World and my overall experience so far. Unfortunately, it seems there are far greater things to look at when it comes to New World besides tackling concepts in-depth. Instead of focusing on the combat, the dull exploration, and the eventual wall that players have been hitting at around level 30 or so, I don’t think it would do any favors if I wrote this like a typical preview or review. Instead, I want to do something else since a significant amount of time has passed and the game slowly spirals into irrelevancy.
