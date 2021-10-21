CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Bank of Delaware seeks Thanksgiving donations by Nov. 11

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

To prepare for the holiday season, the Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off its annual Thanksgiving drive for food and funds. The hunger-relief organization asks for the community’s assistance in collecting food items and monetary donations in order to ensure that no Delaware families go without a hot Thanksgiving meal...

www.capegazette.com

