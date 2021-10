The Halloween weekend will be a busy one in Hartsville with multiple activities for everyone. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the fun will begin with a Fall Festival hosted by the Ward School Preservation Association in conjunction with Lajoy Dance Studio. The event starts with a “Miss Bootiful Beauty Pageant” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the upstairs gymnasium at Ward School, which is located at 111 Hall Street. Categories for the pageant run from under 1 year to ages 18-30 and every contestant will receive a prize.

HARTSVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO