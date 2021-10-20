Remembering YA Author Gary Paulsen

Author and wilderness advocate Gary Paulsen, best known for writing young adult literature including the Hatchet novel series, has passed away. Publisher's Weekly brings word of Paulsen's death, revealing that he died in the morning of Wednesday, October 13, Paulsen was 82. In a tweet, they wrote: "Three-time Newbery Honor author Gary Paulsen, known for his wilderness adventure novels for children such as 'Hatchet,' died this morning at age 82." No further details about Paulsen's death were announced. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Wright Paulsen, and three children, Michael Paulsen, Paulette Paulsen, and Bill Paulsen.
