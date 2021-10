70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."

17 HOURS AGO