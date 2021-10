Name the top Marvel directors. The top of the list should be the famous Russo Brothers and James Gunn. These guys have given us the best movies you can watch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With James Gunn’s unique take on the Guardians of the Galaxy and Anthony and Joe Russo’s last two Avengers movies, it’s impossible to overlook their accomplishments. We should also keep in mind that James Gunn has recently delivered one of the best movies in the DC Cinematic Universe with The Suicide Squad. Let’s also keep in mind that he’ll be giving us his upcoming Peacemaker series on HBO Max with John Cena this January. Boy, I am incredibly excited for that one after seeing John Cena’s performance in The Suicide Squad. What a rare and very awesome privilege for James Gunn to be working in the realms of both Marvel and DC. Believe me, he’ll be returning for another DC project and will undoubtedly give us something just as amazing as The Suicide Squad. Whatever it is, I can’t wait to find out.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO