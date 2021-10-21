CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

My Chemical Romance's Welcome the Black Parade nearly got cut

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Chemical Romance's 'Welcome to the Black Parade' nearly didn't make 'The Black Parade'. The emo rock outfit's frontman Gerard Way has revealed the lead single, which ended up being the central track of the 2006 record, was originally titled 'The Five of Us Are Dying' and required some "reconstructing" before...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Gerard Way on How Dave Chappelle Inspired His Life Post-My Chemical Romance

In the upcoming 100th episode of journalist Steve Baltin’s podcast, My Turning Point, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way makes an appearance to discuss the stories behind Welcome to the Black Parade and how Dave Chappelle’s career trajectory following the conclusion of Chappelle’s Show inspired him to prioritize his mental health following the band’s 2013 split. The episode will air on October 12th, per Variety.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Talks Mental Health, Billy Corgan's Guidance on 'My Turning Point' Podcast

“My Turning Point” podcast host Steve Baltin will celebrate the show’s 100th episode tomorrow (Oct. 12) with a very special guest: Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance. Baltin, a noted music journalist and Variety contributor, launched the podcast with Live X Live and producer Adam Chavez two years ago, and reached out to Way to join in marking the milestone event.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Way
Person
Gerard Way
Person
Ray Toro
wfav951.com

Rock Quick Hits: My Chemical Romance + Mastodon!

'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track didn’t have “really strong themes and titles” like the other songs on the album. He added, “Then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things where I was like, ‘I want to call this Black Parade. I want there to be a parade on the record.’ Then we started to kind of breaking the song and then reconstructing it. It was around this time that I wrote the opening melody for piano that Rob played. Then once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it.” The song went on to become one of My Chemical Romance’s classic songs.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

MCR’s Gerard Way is “open” to a ﻿’Black Parade’﻿ musical

Today marks the 15th anniversary of My Chemical Romance‘s 2006 landmark album, The Black Parade. In honor of the milestone, frontman Gerard Way spoke with Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 about the record’s legacy. Way was asked about the possibility of The Black Parade being adapted into a musical,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How a Sucker Punch Fueled the Rise of My Chemical Romance

In his new book, Sellout: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007), author Dan Ozzi examines the fraught decision that’s plagued some of the world’s greatest punk bands for decades: Whether or not to sign that record contract?. Sellout specifically examines the post-Nirvana goldrush as...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Katy Perry releases charity cover of Beatles hit All You Need is Love for Gap ad

Katy Perry has released a cover of The Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love' to raise funds for Baby2Baby. The 37-year-old pop megastar - who became a mother for the first time to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she has with fiance Orlando Bloom, in August 2020 - performs her take on the legendary Liverpool band's 1967 hit in Gap's holiday campaign commercial.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Parade#Apple Music 1#My Chemical Romance#Ar
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy