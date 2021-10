—— Max Scherzer took the mound for the Dodgers looking to put the last three unusual outings behind him after reportedly having discovered some mechanical adjustments. The TBS announcers certainly seemed focused on it, but early on he was having much of the same trouble, going to full counts on three batters in the 1st and throwing 25 pitches. He also allowed a walk and a single, but he did manage to get through it thanks to three strikeouts thanks to his stuff. Scherzer was obviously never going to stop battling.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO